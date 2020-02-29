Bishop James R. O’Neal gave me some business advice.
“Mike, the first thing I do in the morning is have a board meeting with me, myself, and I. Then me, myself, and I meet with the Trinity.” The Trinity, of course, is God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit.
A board meeting is a formal and regular gathering of a Board of Directors, meaning me, myself and I. Me, myself and I are governed by the corporation’s shareholders, meaning God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit. These two parties must meet to represent the shareholders’ interests and ensure that the company’s management acts on the behalf of the shareholders.
Just stay with me.
The board of directors meets to discuss strategic matters of operation in the organization.
There are too many strategic matters to list here. These things come in considerate questions. How are we going to deal with this or that? How are we going to overcome a certain trial?” Where will we go from here? There are just too many issues in life, but I believe you understand my thoughts on this matter.
This daily practice that Bishop O’Neal speaks of is a great approach to life.
Sometimes in the board meeting with myself, we should consider the scriptures.
“Watch your step. Use your head. Make the most of every chance you get. These are desperate times! Don’t live carelessly, unthinkingly. Make sure you understand what the Lord wants.” (Ephesians 5:15-17)
“The Lord makes firm the steps of the one who delights in him.” (Psalm 37:23)
If the right thing is done today, then tomorrow should work itself out.
“But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. Therefore do not worry about tomorrow for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” (Matthew 6:33-34)
Once the board meets with the shareholders, the shareholders might suggest some scripture as well.
“Come now, and let us settle the matter, says the Lord. Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be white as snow; though they are red as crimson, they shall be like wool.” (Isaiah 1:18)
“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.” (Matthew 11:28-29)
“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord. Plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” (Jeremiah 29:11)
When is your next board meeting scheduled for?
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
