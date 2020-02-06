At some point during the year, we should take time to make sure everything we use daily is in tiptop shape. It’s good sense to make sure that you conduct a full service of things we use all the time.
Doing this keeps us from taking precious resources for granted. Think about your car, if you don’t get it serviced, thinking it will always work just find, don’t get upset when it does not one day operate as it should.
If you stop putting in the work to make sure all is well in your relationship, no wonder your relationship is experiencing some “technical difficulties.”
Isn’t your relationship with God deserving to be serviced? It’s a great thing to work on your walk with God.
We want to always be about our Spiritual Formation.
Christian blog “Compelling Truth” explained in this in the blog post called, “What is Spiritual Formation?”
“The intent of Christian spiritual formation is to facilitate the Holy Spirit's inward transformation of our hearts, which is reflected through our outward behaviors. In essence, we cooperate with God's work by obeying His commands. The acts of Christian spiritual formation are meant to draw us closer to God. They are methods we use to ‘put off [the] old’ and prepare our hearts for God to ‘put on the new’ (Ephesians 4:20-24). As we make efforts to obey the directives God has given us, we begin to know Him more.”
We are on the eve of Ash Wednesday, Lent, and Easter. What a great time for us to desire seek out some tinkering by the Holy Spirit.
“So Brother Mike how do I seek to receive a ‘tune up’ by the Holy Spirit? How do I make sure that my spiritual self is working well?” you ask.
Christian spiritual formation requires discipline. We must spend time in prayer, meditate on scripture, worship God, spend time in silence and serve others. Sometimes, this requires seeking out spiritual direction from our elders or trusted friends. These are methods modeled after practices of Christ and those in the early church.
Christian spiritual formation is essentially the process of sanctification. God does the work, but we must also be disciplined to obey Him. He does the transformation, and we exert our effort to become more like Him. As the Holy Spirit renews us (2 Corinthians 4:16; 2 Corinthians 5:17), we work to allow Him freedom in our lives and to obey the commands we have received. He creates the new life, and we intentionally live it (Colossians 3:1-10).
We should be excited to work on our spiritual selves daily. God does not bless us just here and there, God blesses us everywhere, day by day.
“Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for His compassions never fail. They are new every morning, great is your faithfulness.” (Lamentations 3:22-23)
So we should always strive to take care of what and who we love.
“We love him, because he first loved us.” (1 John 4:19)
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
Dr. Carson serves as Consultant to the North District and Sacred Soaring South District of the Indiana Annual Conference of the A.M.E. Church for Fund Development and Spiritual Formation. He is Founder of “Refreshing” A Ministry For Pastors, Ministers, and Laity Needing Restoration, Refreshing, and Healing. A Personal & Professional Development Ministry.
