Congressman Jim Banks, R-Indiana, has a habit of making statements and conducting the people’s business in ways that are embarrassing. Even more concerning, his words and actions often undermine our democracy, and therefore, our great country.
Governing is not easy and good leadership requires knowledge, discernment, courage, hard work and integrity. Managing our country is a joint effort that depends upon an engaged and knowledgeable citizenry, as well as competent and principled leadership. We cannot afford to be asleep at the wheel; we need to be awake.
The congressman has decided to create a fight against wokeism, a term that refers to being conscious of oppression and injustice. Yet, such awareness is central to who we are. Nothing is more American than fighting for fairness and equality, and it is one of the things that makes us unique. Not only has the Congressman spoken out against being “woke,” he founded the Anti-Woke Caucus. Is there anything less American than organizing to keep people from recognizing oppression and injustice? We can only imagine the reaction our founding fathers would have to such nonsense.
Frankly, it makes me wonder if what he really wants is for Hoosier voters to be asleep, so they won’t know what he stands for and what he is doing. I am guessing he does not want us to know how much the policies he has supported have contributed to the national debt. For example, the tax legislation he supported in 2017, H.R. 1, will add more than one trillion dollars to our debt by 2025. It is easy to see why he would like the voters not to be awake.
In his run for the United States Senate, he is now seeking a job promotion. The Club for Growth, a super political action committee, is supporting his candidacy and they are expected to spend millions of dollars to help him win the seat.
I am pretty sure he would like the voters to be asleep, so they do not know what the Club for Growth stands for, but it is in our best interest to know. According to their website, they want to:
Replace the current Medicare system with subsidized premiums,
Privatize Social Security,
Impose a national sales tax,
Lower marginal income tax rates, or even have everyone pay the same tax rate, regardless of income level,
Establish school vouchers across the country,
Create a completely free trade environment because “if China is allegedly ‘dumping’ cheap steel into the country, and the U.S. government responds by enacting some form of a trade barrier (often a tariff), then negative consequences occur,”
Eliminate all agricultural subsidies like direct payments, crop insurance, and quotas.
The Club for Growth does not spend millions of dollars to elect candidates who do not support their positions on the issues. And it is easy to see why Congressman Banks would not want the voters of Indiana to know how he is conducting business. It is also easy to understand why he has determined it is in his personal best interest to create a caucus opposed to voters being awake. But it is certainly not in the best interest of Hoosiers or of this great country, the United States of America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.