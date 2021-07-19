Picture this: a gas-powered vehicle pulling a diesel generator to charge an electric vehicle sitting on the side of the road. That's like someone who claims they are vegan but secretly eats meat.
It gives some perspective to today's world.
On June 30, this newspaper printed a column by an energy attorney and consultant named Tim Jarrett. He has served on the National Association of Missouri Regulatory Utility Commissioners and the Public Service Utility Commissioners, as well as the the Public Service Commission. It was also indicated that he contributes regularly to LeadingLightEnergy.com.
Mr. Jarrett wrote about blackouts in California and Texas. He stated that this is happening due to the expectations of wind and solar being promoted far beyond their capabilities and capacities.
Mr. Jarrett's information indicates that as more land is filled with wind and solar-generating facilities, a blackout could be coming to an air conditioner near you.
Climate scientist Steven Koonin, the chief scientist of the Obama Energy Department, indicates that what the media, the politicians and the climate activists are saying about climate science "has drifted so far out of touch with the actual science as to be absurdly and demonstrably false."
Mr. Koonin indicates that computer modeling has done a wonderful job in regard to nuclear weapons to the point of not having the need to test them anymore. And when Boeing builds an airplane, there are many computer models done before "any metal is bent." These are controlled situations.
Climate is a natural phenomenon. It is not going to be controlled.
Don't try to control Mother Nature. Anticipating when it is going to rain the next time is one thing, but making climate and the atmosphere do our bidding is quite another.
Climate study requires not only long-term facts and figures, but also precise information on a worldwide basis to understand variability and how the climate responds to different external influences. There are at least 40 climate models that afford some degree of respectability, but "climate models are not the standard you would trust your life to or trillions of dollars to."
Nuclear power provides carbon-free base lead power. Nuclear power is the only energy source that delivers carbon-free energy 24 hours per day, seven days per week. But the way federal and local governments are promoting solar and wind, you would think that gas, coal and nuclear are less than valid sources of energy.
Solar and wind are being promoted as if they are the only valid options, when in reality, solar and wind are the least reliable sources of energy, as well as the most expensive on a commercial basis. And the carbon footprint left in the manufacture of solar panels and wind turbines is pretty large.
At the end of the life of solar panels and wind turbines, the cost of removal is huge. The disposal of solar panels has many restrictions due to groundwater contamination.
Nuclear is carbon-free. Nuclear is reliable. Nuclear is powerful.
America's 94 nuclear plants produce enough electricity to power 75 million homes. And nuclear does not take up thousands or millions of acres of farmland throughout our country. With solar and wind taking up so much land, our next and permanent shortage could be food.
The National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado, indicates that it takes an average of 32 acres of solar panels to provide enough electricity for 1,000 homes. Based on the above figures, it would take approximately 2,400,000 acres of solar panels to power 75 million homes.
The use of solar and wind should be small scale and as an accessory provider of energy, as well as in non-residential areas, for multiple reasons.
One is the cost. Europe has renewable power on a large scale. The areas using renewable power have high utility bills. In the United States, the East Coast uses a lot of renewable power and has high utility bills, but less than in Europe. California has the most renewable energy in the U.S. and the most expensive utility bills in the U.S. You may have read that the cost of utility bills is just one of the many reasons so many people are moving out of California.
John Kerry, President Biden's climate czar, recently admitted that President Biden's net-zero climate plan will have zero effect on the climate if developing countries don't go along (and they have little incentive to do so.) And more developed economies, such as China, Russia, India, Brazil, India, Indonesia and others, are not likely to be dissuaded from prosperity by rapidly abandoning fossil fuels.
The most powerful governments on earth have not been able to overcome homelessness, hunger, poverty or keep a virus from spreading. But they say they can change the earth's temperature and climate if you pay more taxes.
