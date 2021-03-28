There are several issues with HB 1381, which has passed the Indiana House and is now in the Utilities Committee of the Indiana Senate.
First, this proposed bill would take away responsibilities and power that presently belong to the local governments in each county of this state. When you take away the power and rights of local government, you take away the rights and power of its citizens. Once the state starts taking local power and responsibilities from local government in any aspect or issue, where does it stop? And the power rests with the state, so who would stop further and future power grabs on other issues?
Secondly, if you have researched and studied the topics of HB 1381, which are wind and solar facilities in Indiana, you see that it was written in conjunction with or by the wind and solar companies. I attended a meeting with a solar company whose representatives indicated that solar and wind companies do this to make it “convenient” for an ordinance or bill to be written.
This proposed bill would allow a solar facility to be within 150 feet of the nearest outer wall of an adjoining dwelling under some circumstances and within 250 feet of the nearest outer wall of of an adjoining dwelling under other other circumstances. It further allows the solar facility to be within 50 feet of an adjoining property line. That is pretty cozy and definitely intrusive. In addition, the solar system may be up to 25 feet tall at full tilt. It does not address if any buildings or other aspects of the solar facility may be that high or even higher than that as well as so close (per above) to an adjoining dwelling and property.
This bill states that the Indiana utility regulatory commission shall not consider or give relief regarding asserted effects on health, asserted effects on aesthetics, asserted effects on property values or any other relief not already stated in this bill. This bill does not give any consideration for any of the above-listed “effects” nor does it give any consideration for many other issues that affect the residents of this state. This bill is not for the people or of the people, it is for solar and wind companies and of solar and wind companies. I will briefly address some of the issues that obviously don’t matter by the way this bill is written.
Health: Approximately 85% of the solar panels produced come from China. The solar panels from China are the cheapest and have high PFAS materials. Solar panels are made of toxic chemical compounds called PFAS. PFAS are the top drinking water contaminant issue today. PFAS is said to be the asbestos of today. Over time, these chemicals leach out of the solar panels. But these toxic chemicals can be released and exposed in mass as a result of a hail storm, tornado, fire or flood. There is no protection or testing required of our wells, rivers, streams or reservoirs. And who is going to be responsible if our water supply gets contaminated? Solar panels are usually not allowed in most landfills in the U.S. due to ground water contamination.
Many solar and wind companies have local subsidiaries. East of Greentown, a French company has a subsidiary that has approximately 2,000 acres of farmland signed up to be “solarized” when and if a bill or ordinance is passed allowing the “solarization” of our community. Companies sometimes use subsidiaries to reduce their liability. If something happens, such as one or more of the issues addressed here, for example, the subsidiary has limited funds and can file bankruptcy. That protects the parent company from any fault or liability. There have been three or four other companies in this area looking to lease farmland. Per conversation with solar representatives, the substation could support enough solar panels to need an additional 2,000 acres of prime farm land and surround a large portion of our residences in this area.
HB 1381 does not require a solar company (or wind company) to provide information as to the materials being used, where the materials are being obtained or to provide proof of any purchase claims before or after permission is granted to build hundreds or thousands of acres of a wind or solar facility.
Both wind and solar facilities make noise. The bill allows for an average of 60 decibels per hour as measured at the nearest wall of a dwelling. Average means the decibels could be in a range from 40 to 80 and be okay, for example. There are sounds that you hear and sounds that you feel. Wind turbines have both. Children with certain issues can have very negative responses if they feel the sound waves. If a solar inverter was close enough to your residence, I don’t know if you would also feel the sound or not.
Aesthetics: Some definitions include pleasant, positive appearance of a person or thing; how something looks and feels; that which appeals to the senses and what is visually acceptable. There are paintings and photos of many types of outdoor scenes because people like to view those particular beautiful scenes. Wind and solar facilities not so much.
Property values: The National Realtors Association has advertised that the most important aspect of the value of your residence (dwelling) is location, location, location. A study by a university in Texas studied the states with solar facilities. The study determined that if a solar facility is built within a half mile of a residential property, you can expect to lose at least 25% of the value of your property. And there can be some loss up to 3 miles from the solar facility. East of Greentown, we could have a solar facility within 50 feet of our properties according to this proposed bill. And our properties would be adjoined by the solar facility on one or four sides of our properties. Ask any Realtor anywhere in the U.S. if anyone ever asked to find a house as close as possible to a solar or wind generating facility. These facilities are not fields of grain, a wildlife area (actually are anti-wildlife) or recreational area. They are heat-intensive, high barb wire fenced areas that use up some of the best farm land in the world.
HB 1381 allows a solar company 10 years AFTER becoming fully or 100% functional before it has to be be 100% bonded for decommissioning. The bill allows a wind company 20 years AFTER becoming fully or 100% functional before it has to be bonded 100% for decommissioning. If a tornado or hail storm hits the second year and wipes out most of the facility and the company decides the cost to replace is not economically feasible, the company can walk away and not remove the facility per how the bill is written. And if a company decides to run the facility at 95% of fully functional (using some technicality) the facility would NEVER have to be bonded 100% for decommissioning.
The projections promoted by wind and solar regarding how much money the school(s) and county will receive are not accurate if they have not figured reductions in taxes owed as a result of depreciation taken on their equipment. And local officials should have the worksheet for those figures. The bill does not address repairs to field tiles. Damage to field tiles may not show up for two to three years after being damaged. Damaged field tiles can cause pooling of water, flooding and create drainage problems at nearby residences as well as adjoining fields. The bill also allows the solar and wind companies to write the dispute resolution rules. That definitely sounds fair and equitable.
If you research these topics, you will see there is much more than listed in this editorial. If you disagree with the passing of this bill call or email (right away) the Utilities Committee in the Senate. They are:
Eric Koch. 317-234-9425. s44@iga.in.gov
Chip Perfect. 317-232-9489. s43@iga.in.gov
Scott Baldwin. 317-232-9533. s20@iga.in.gov
Blake Doriot. 317-232-9808. s12@iga.in.gov
Erin Houchin. 317-232-9488. s47@iga.in.gov
Andy Zay. 317-234-9441. s17@iga.in.gov
Stacey Donato. 317-232-9493. s18@iga.in.gov
Jean Leising. 317-232-9493 s42@iga.in.gov
Jean Breaux. 317-232-9532. s34@iga.in.gov
Lonnie Randolph. 317-232-9532. s2@iga.in.gov
Shelli Yoder. 317-232-9532. s40@iga.in.gov
