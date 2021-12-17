In November of 2020, I went to a hospital emergency room and was told I had COVID, as well as pneumonia. I was given steroids for inflammation of my lungs and sent home. I was sick for three weeks and afterward was able to gradually resume my normal activities. I received the Johnson & Johnson injection about three months later. I wear a mask in crowds, stores, etc.
At this time, all across the country — including Howard County — people are losing their jobs because they won’t be vaccinated for COVID.
This was a world emergency and different types of drugs were developed for this pandemic. The emergency use did not allow for all the testing and years of research to be done before using the government-sponsored drugs.
People in all walks of life and all types of occupations, as well as those in our armed forces, are resisting and refusing to be vaccinated. Long-term side effects are impossible to know at this time.
Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) is the most comprehensive registry for adverse effects of vaccines. Medical guidance by medical organizations and government agencies are provided through a collection of peer-reviewed published case reports. The side effects of the presently-used immunizations for COVID have been provided by the American Academy of Neurology, American Society of Hematology, Journal of the American Medical Association, Mayo Clinic, the Government of Canada, National Institute of Health (NIH), World Health Organization (WHO), FDA and CDC.
People who resist the injections may question the government and medical institutions in this COVID situation. There are multiple groups that feel the same way and need answers to clarify the questions that have arisen.
Firing thousands of transportation workers will affect our whole nation and further affect the shortages that have started and will keep increasing at a high rate of speed. Got milk? Where’s the beef?
Firing thousands of health care workers will insure that people with medical needs, long-term treatments and with emergency situations, will not receive treatment in a timely manner or treatment at all before it is too late. What will be the results of that? There are other ways to deal with this such as wearing a clear shield and to continue what they already do to protect the sick and not spread disease. Health care workers have done that for decades.
The virus is spread through droplets in the air. So is pneumonia. The cold can be spread that way, also. The health care workers worked tirelessly for a year to protect those in need. Is this how we reward them and show our appreciation?
Firing policemen fits right in with the officials and government entities that allowed and continue to allow the thefts, burning buildings, assaults and murders that go along with rioting and crime in general. And it goes right along with taking guns from law-abiding citizens and not bearing down on the criminals committing the crimes. Add to that the firemen, teachers, armed forces and all other occupations in which people will lose their jobs, their benefits, maybe their homes. They have reasons for feeling so strongly.
Among those reasons are they don’t know the long-term effects of these short-lived medicines. No one does.
