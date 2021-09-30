What does biomass fuel mean? What makes up biomass fuel? The term biomass means any plant-derived organic matter that is renewable.
In Indiana, one source of fuel is landfill-generated gas. Most of the biomass-generating plants are in the northern half of Indiana. Other biomass sources that generate electricity include animal waste, such as provided at Fair Oaks Dairy, hog operations and municipal solid waste. Biomass energy production includes a wide range of technologies to produce steam, heat, electricity and transportation fuels from renewable feed stocks.
Biomass energy is also fueled by wooden crates, wooden pallets and railroad ties. Biomass energy is fueled by sawdust as well as discarded wood and lumber that usually ends up in landfills. Biomass fuel includes bark and wood chips, and is forest debris and mill products. The biomass fuel can also include discarded tires as long as the tires amount for no more than 10% of the total fuel being used. It also includes tree tops and limbs left over from commercial harvesting, as well as storm debris and right-of-way clearing.
Michigan has six biomass plants. These plants add additional energy to the grid. Biomass-generating facilities provide jobs, economic benefits to the communities, services to forest managers and manufacturers that generate wood by-products. Michigan ranks fifth nationally behind California, New Hampshire, Virginia and Maine, in that order. The power provides electrical power stabilization as biomass also produces electricity seven days per week and 24 hours per day.
Biomass energy producers do not harvest most trees specifically for energy. The lumber-making parts of most trees are more valuable for making lumber than for energy. Biomass power generation provides a market for wood and alternative fuels that would not be available otherwise. Michigan has 19 million acres of quality forests and a $23 billion per year forest products industry.
Biomass plants are regulated for particulate matter and 95% of particulate matter is removed from the plants exhaust gases. But using tires for fuel has a negative aspect as the particulate matter from tires is very harmful to human health. The 5% that escapes to the atmosphere contains tire particulate. When blended with wood in the oxygen-rich, high temperature of a biomass boiler, most of these compounds burn, and the particulate matter in the smoke is collected by the plant's environmental controls. Tires are reduced to ash, along with the wood and properly disposed of in conventional landfills that accept non-hazardous wastes. Some biomass plants have closed or are scheduled for closing. They are not government subsidized like solar and wind.
Biomass power provides energy diversity and is reliable. During the 2019 polar vortex, Michigan's biomass plants were the ONLY generation resources that were able to INCREASE power and maintain grid support during an energy emergency when wind and solar could not operate, and natural gas generation was reduced due to a disruption in the pipeline system. Biomass energy provides economic diversity as it involves multiple types of businesses. It provides fuel diversity as the wood used and other biomass fuels are by-products and provide a hedge against the lack of fuel available such as the 2019 polar vortex.
Biomass power provides diversity of use as biomass cogeneration can provide thermal energy and electricity simultaneously. Purdue University is currently studying energy crops as a source of energy.
There are dual crops, such as corn and soybeans, that are food crops and are also used to make transportation fuels such as ethanol and biodiesel. Perennial grasses such as switchgrass, miscanthus and sugar cane are being grown and harvested for energy and is in its infancy. Perennial grasses are also used for pasture, hay production, soil and water conservation and for wildlife habitat.
Sorghum is also being developed as an energy crop. Unlike solar power, the use of biomass power does not remove thousands of acres of land from productive agricultural use, negatively affect soil and water conservation nor disrupt the wildlife habitat. Biomass is provided from local resources and provides local jobs.
