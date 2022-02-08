Jan. 22 was the 49th anniversary since abortion was legalized in the U.S.
Jan. 15 was the seventh anniversary of my grandson's adoption day.
While we find the first one a reason to mourn, we find the second a reason to celebrate. I know several other families who have been blessed by adoption. Among these adopted children is my great-nephew.
Both my grandson and great-nephew are happy, healthy and a joy to our families. They are loved and adored.
The Government Accountability Office reported that in 2018, $1.5 billion went to abortion providers. Among the abortion providers in this country is Planned Parenthood.
In 2020, Planned Parenthood received $618 million of our tax dollars. Planned Parenthood has reciprocated by donating to some of the politicians to help their elections. Planned Parenthood sent money to those politicians who support abortions. Most of the services of Planned Parenthood have declined in recent years, however abortions have increased.
I am not criticizing anyone who has not adopted a baby or child. I am also not criticizing anyone who has had an abortion. We could all be criticized for our thoughts, words or actions. I am pointing out what we are doing and what we could be doing.
Additional tax dollars spent on abortion — not adoption — was enacted by President Joe Biden on Jan. 28, 2021, just after he was elected. His executive order indicated that our tax dollars be sent to foreign countries to promote and perform abortions.
According to the Child Information Gateway, adopting a child in the United States can cost up to $45,000. But there are options when adopting. The cost varies, depending on how the parents choose to adopt.
Adoptions can be done privately, which involves the birth parents directly. Adoptions can also be done through the foster child system, which often involves tax breaks and adoption assistance.
There are some grant programs available but they are few and far between. The third way to adopt is through an adoption agency.
Our society, as well as the world as a whole, has not thought about the different ways babies can be saved. Instead of promoting and helping finance abortions, our government should be promoting and helping to finance adoptions.
Adoptions would help to save the lives of the most defenseless humans on earth. Abortions take the lives of the most defenseless humans on earth. We as a nation are funding the extermination of the unborn.
Abortions here and abroad are being promoted and financed by our tax dollars, while the life-saving gift of adoption is not considered to be nearly as worthwhile.
We as a nation need to take a different perspective about the innocent and helpless of our society and find ways to save their lives. They could be happy, healthy, loved and a joy to an adoptive family.
