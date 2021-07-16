INDIANAPOLIS — All too often, it’s the blatant hypocrisy that makes politics so entertaining to watch.
Republicans in Texas and elsewhere now are in a fury because Democrats in the Lone Star State have decamped to Washington, D.C. The Democrats left Texas to prevent Republican lawmakers from ramming through legislation restricting voting rights and ballot access in the state.
By leaving, Democrats have denied the Texas legislature a quorum. This prevents the Republicans from passing their voting bill. Democrats say they will stay away until the legislative session ends, which may kill the voting measure — at least for the moment.
The stalwarts in the GOP have fulminated that the Democrats have committed a grave offense against Texas and humanity by departing.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas — who escaped the recent meltdown of the state’s power grid by ensconcing his family in a luxury hotel in Mexico — declaimed that it was wrong, wrong, wrong for Democrats to leave the state in the middle of a political battle. (Fleeing the country during a disaster and a humanitarian crisis, though, is apparently perfectly acceptable.)
Juicy as Cruz’s cluelessness is, it isn’t my favorite bit of hypocrisy.
That comes from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, also a Republican.
“House Democrats have hurt their constituents and demonstrated that when they’re faced with a problem, they run away … literally. It is shameful, and they have failed as elected officials,” Paxton fumed.
Paxton has been under indictment on felony securities fraud charges since 2015. He has done everything he can to delay, evade and run from facing the music. In addition, just last year, his own aides charged him with bribery, abuse of office and other offenses — in part because he was so desperate to get away from the fraud charges he’s been fleeing for six years.
Ah, but that’s politics.
I love it when self-proclaimed super-tough street fighters who boast they’ll break off any beer bottle in any alley to get an edge suddenly start whining that the other guy isn’t abiding by strict Marquis of Queensbury rules.
In few places is the cant as blatant and over the top as it is in Texas. In the Lone Star State, the humbuggery reaches operatic levels.
It is one of the most gerrymandered states in the country. As the whole of Texas, once among the reddest of red states, begins to tinge more and more purple, the makeup of the legislature remains decidedly and calculatingly Republican.
The GOP conjures no illusions to cloak its desire to maintain power at all costs.
When a recent election for judges in the state elevated several Democrats to the bench — largely because suburbs in Texas, just like suburbs in most of the country, are becoming less red — Republicans moved immediately to trim the size of the court.
And purge the Democrats.
Allen West, the Texas Republican Party chair, makes clear that the GOP’s agenda is power, not justice.
“Texas Republicans control this process and must realize this strategic opportunity, and not concern themselves with ‘fairness,’” West wrote in one of his weekly notes to the party faithful.
So, Cruz, Paxton, West and their comrades all boast of their determination to engage in bareknuckle, no-holds-barred battling and then complain when the other side figures out how to avoid taking a beating.
If they were the seasoned gladiators they claim to be, they would realize that tactical retreats have been part of scrapping since the beginning of time.
I don’t know which side—the Republicans or the Democrats — will prevail in this Texas tilt.
It seems clear Democrats nationally are using this moment in Texas to determine how potent voting rights will be as an issue to mobilize voters and raise money. It’s just as clear that Republicans are determined to limit access to the polls.
Texas just happens to be the battlefield.
And such fertile soil for massive crops of hypocrisy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.