Some people just radiate decency.
My buddy Phil was one of them.
I called him Coach. In our triathlon days, he worked with me on my cycling and running, tinkering with my bike so that it rolled over the road with maximum efficiency and teaching me how to both relax and push my gait while pounding over sidewalks, trails and streets.
He sold ads for most of his career. His true calling, though, may have been the one he found after he retired, when he began working with developmentally challenged students in a suburban school.
Because he had an enveloping sense of concern and acceptance, he was a born teacher.
When we both were young, a friend of ours who was a principal at an inner-city elementary school in Indianapolis mentioned that too many of the students had no men in their lives.
Phil, a couple of other friends and I started coming to the school on our lunch hours to organize kickball games and other activities during the recess. Our friend the principal asked if we would be willing to mentor some of the older boys who were having hard times.
We agreed.
One of those boys struggled to remember last names. While trying to conjure up Phil’s last name, he ended up foisting a nickname on Phil.
Mr. Buffalo.
The nickname spread. Soon all the kids at the school were calling him Mr. Buffalo. At first, Phil pretended to be irritated, but every time a student called him Mr. Buffalo he smiled. He knew it meant he had connected with them.
It wasn’t surprising that he did connect with them. Coach collected friends like no one else I’ve ever seen.
He made people feel comfortable and safe. Several of the women he worked with in the advertising department at the newspaper where we labored called him Uncle Philby. They instinctively knew he was a gentleman of the old school, respectful, protective and always supportive.
People also were drawn to him because he enjoyed life. He had a great sense of humor, even when the joke was at his expense.
A fastidious man — trousers always creased, tie knotted and dimpled with precision — he had to ease into the messy chaos that is a triathlon. At the first one he did, another friend photographed the race.
During the transition from swim to bike — generally a mad scramble to emerge from the water, throw on shorts and shoes and get on the road — Phil toweled off unhurriedly, dressed himself with care and then, finally, climbed onto the bike.
Our friend the photographer shot three rolls of film just documenting Phil’s transition deliberations.
Later, when we all were sorting through the photos and replaying the race, Coach noted that his transition from swim to cycle took much, much longer than anyone else’s.
Someone suggested that maybe scheduling both a manicure and pedicure between leaving the water and getting on the bike might have been a miscalculation on Phil’s part. Everyone roared.
But no one laughed harder than Coach did.
He also had a reverence for the things that mattered most.
He always called Judy, his wife of 37 years, “my bride,” his voice softening when he did so. He was a doting presence in the lives of Judy’s children from a previous marriage.
Whenever I talked with him in later years, he loved to describe what his stepgrandchildren were doing, his tone pulsating with pride and pleasure as he described the way they were making their way through life.
Phil died the other day after a hard fight with Parkinson’s.
He leaves behind a legacy of decency and kindness. His bride of nearly four decades, his family and his legions of friends will mourn his loss until the ends of their own days.
But we also will celebrate the good fortune that made him part of our lives.
I don’t think I ever have met anyone with a heart bigger than his.
Coach, you will be missed.
May you rest in peace.
