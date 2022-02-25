History has a way of reminding human beings of how little they can control.
And how often they fail to learn.
The entire world now watches as Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin schemes and works to carve up Ukraine. Tensions are high — higher than they have been since 9/11 and perhaps since the dark days of the Cold War.
This seems to be one of those tragedies the world needs to act out again and again and again.
A strong man thinks that by force of personality and the use of violence he can impose his will on other nations, if not the entire planet. And those of us who value individual liberty, the right of self-determination and the human spirit itself must struggle to summon the strength and discipline to meet the threat.
Moments such as these are always trials for humanity.
Even when we meet the challenges and prevail, the costs in human suffering and tangible suffering are horrific. And when we fail, darkness descends over much of the globe.
Each time it happens, though, there are different pieces — some slight, some large — of the challenge to meet.
In this instance, perhaps the most important different piece is how disunited we are here at home.
President Joe Biden has shown surprising deftness at pulling the members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization — NATO — together to face Putin’s threats. He also has managed to wrangle more support from other parts of the industrialized world than one might have expected.
The result has been the toughest set of sanctions imposed upon a belligerent nation in history. Russia’s financial institutions will be blocked from doing business with many other countries, particularly the prosperous ones. Biden also pressed Germany to stop certification of the Nord 2 pipeline.
These two sanctions alone will hit Putin and the Russians hard where it counts — in the bank vaults. They also will make it harder for Putin to fund his plans for expanding and restoring much of the old Soviet Union.
This is an impressive achievement for Biden.
It has been quite some time since the nations of the world have looked to the United States for leadership in this way.
All this, though, seems to be doing the president little good here at home.
There is no other way to put this: A surprising — alarming, even — number of Americans seem to feel more sympathy for and show more loyalty toward the autocratic Russian leader who wishes to subjugate his neighbors than they do for the duly elected American president who wishes to protect classic American principles of freedom and self-determination.
I’m not going to dive deep into the why of that.
But it is worth noting the inconsistency that borders on hypocrisy many of Biden’s rightwing critics have demonstrated.
They have attacked former President Barack Obama, for example, for not being tough enough with Putin. But they also now chide Biden for being too tough on the Russian strongman.
And they ignore the fact that there were few errands, regardless of how servile, former President Donald Trump was unwilling to run for Putin.
Trump continued his service to the Russian autocrat by proclaiming Putin’s aggression in the Ukraine to be “brilliant” and lauding it as an example that might work on the United States’ southern border.
Just what Trump meant by that is difficult to determine.
Is he recommending that Texas, Arizona and New Mexico break off from the United States? If so, is he not aware that we Americans fought a bloody civil war to prevent such things from happening — a civil war that did not go well for the states that tried to leave?
Or is he recommending that part of Mexico split off and align itself with the United States? If so, that would mean more of the people Trump has maligned for the last five years living within U.S. borders.
Or was Trump just being Trump — spouting nonsense he neither means nor understands just to hear himself talk?
It’s impossible to know.
What is clear, though, is that we are at one of those serious moments, a time when such foolishness is a luxury we can ill afford.
That’s what history is telling us.
We should listen.
