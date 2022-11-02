This past Memorial Day, I visited the Brookside Cemetery. I saw the names on tombstones of Windfall families I once knew and respected. I grew up in Windfall and remember the town during the 1950s to 1960s; It was a very active town. I want to share some of my memories (before they fade away) as to what Windfall was like back then. It had a stoplight that separated the five streets that came together known as “Five Points.” Although other streets in Windfall have fond memories for me, I can only write about one street. As a child/teenager my world revolved around McClellan Street, where my home was located.
McClellan was the only one-way street in town. The right side of McClellan began with Al’s Soda Shop. It was a place where kids and grownups met for sodas, shakes, hamburgers and the latest gossip. While it was considered the Windfall social club, one could buy aspirin and sundries such as razor blades.
Next door was the Frozen Food Locker. Most families in the 1950s didn’t have home freezers. The Frozen Food Locker provided rental drawers/containers for the frozen meats or vegetables. The family would place an order for pork or beef with the number of pounds wanted and the meat would come pre-packaged for storage and future consumption. Continuing on down the right side of McClellan Street was a beauty shop and an ice cream shop. I went to this ice cream shop almost daily during the summer to buy a nickel ice cream cone. Once I approached the shop owner and asked her for a job. I told her that I didn’t want a salary. I just wanted all the ice cream I could eat.
She stood there shocked and silent for a while, I now assume she was thinking of her loss of inventory and profits then kindly said, “Sorry, I don’t need any help.”
Continuing down the street was Pritchard’s Funeral Home. “Marg and Pritch” were the nicest people to have as neighbors. Next door to Pritchard’s was an old brick building that was converted into apartments. The rest of the block was family homes.
The left side of McClellan Street began with the most unique post office. The builders literally designed the post office to resemble one of the points of “Five Points. This post office resembled a wedge of pie, with the narrowest point being only 16 to 18 inches wide.
Continuing on down was Helm’s Five and Dime Store which was an inspiration by having all kinds of treasures leaving kids dreaming and scheming of how to buy them. Next to Helm’s was the Conway Café, which served good homestyle meals. Next was the Union State Bank, and next to that was a playground, band stand and the old community building. This community building housed the town offices, fire department, library and on the second floor was the custodian quarters and a ballroom for parties with a fine band stage. In the next block of McClellan was the IGA Grocery Store and Sloan’s Movie Theater.
On Saturday mornings, just about every kid in the area would go to Sloan’s Theater to watch cowboy movies. On Saturday afternoons, people would come into town to buy weekly groceries at Bryan’s IGA Store. I remember seeing many farmers wearing clean overalls and starched white shirts, while the women wore cotton dresses, hats and sometimes white gloves.
On Saturday nights in summer, families would go to Windfall for entertainment. I lived on McClellan Street across from the park, bandstand and library. I witnessed all the action. The town would fill up and bustle. The Wood High School band would play music in the bandstand, and folks would rotate around the cake walks for cakes donated by the public.
On Sunday mornings, everyone attended church. Windfall had five churches back then: Methodist, Christian, Pilgrim Holiness, Baptist and the Pentecost. Many families would spend Sunday afternoons together. However, some would go to the big city of Kokomo for shopping, which often included a meal at a fast-food restaurant, a special treat after a lifetime of eating home cooking.
Windfall School encouraged and produced productive citizens. We were taught to be good citizens, self-reliant and contributors to our community. Most of us teenagers detasseled corn to buy our own school clothes. The school had programs such as the Future Farmers of America for the boys, and for the girls there was the 4-H (Head, Heart, Hands and Health), which taught cooking and sewing.
Fridays were senior day at school. Every senior would wear their yellow corduroy pants or skirts, which were covered in crazy slogans and always depicting the basketball mascot “Onward Dragons.” We had pride in our school and our school mascot, the Windfall Dragons. Most importantly, we took pride in ourselves by not using drugs, drinking alcohol, smoking and cussing. The old saying, “all good things must come to an end” can apply to Windfall’s decline.
When the county officials decided to teardown Windfall School and bus students to Tri-Central, many claimed that Windfall was finished. The town seemed to lose heart. The local school was a center of pride and activity for this little farm town. Officials even took away the stoplight at Five Points. The townspeople tried to revive Windfall by naming her “Seed City,” because there were five hybrid seed corn businesses in Windfall. The town sponsored a Seed City Festival, which had many venders. Local people did their part by dressing in pioneer clothes. This festival lasted for 11 years then slowly dwindled and stopped.
Windfall is considered a bedroom community as many people still commute and work in Kokomo. However, this town is slowly growing with families. Who knows, perhaps with time and continued growth they will get their stoplight back. I am proud to be from Windfall. There are good people living there. Many are the descendants of those honored dead whose names I saw on the tombstones.
