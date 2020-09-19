When was the last time you stopped and told the Lord, "Thank you"?
You were so blessed that it simply blew your mind. Things were going on in your life — some of those things just didn't look so good — but then something happened. Someone maybe spoke a word on your behalf. A Good Samaritan did some things for you. A friend reached out and took off a burden for you. A debt was paid, or pain was relieved. Did you say thank you?
Gospel songstress Yolanda Adams shares, concerning God’s goodness, beneficence, and blessings shares, “Not because I've been so faithful. Not because I've always obeyed. No, it's not because I trusted Him. To be with me all of the way. But it's because He loves me so dearly. He was there to answer my calls. He was there always to protect me. For He's kept me in the midst of it all.”
It’s strange how beneficence works the favor we received, we really were not worthy of it. However, God still blesses us.
Each and every one of us should stop at the beginning of the day and at the close of night, to make quality time to praise God for His many blessings towards us. We might want to hang up a portion of Psalm 124:1 somewhere as a reminder, "If it had been the Lord who was on my side!"
Do not be shy when you are giving out thank yous and do not overlook anyone. There’s enough thanks to go around. Know that there are no major or minor blessings, just blessings.
As you travel through life you will never run short of giving thanks for every and all things that transpire in your life.
“In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.” (1 Thessalonians 5:18)
Now, I love to hear all of the musical instruments used in worship — oh yes I do! I love to be with all of the individuals in the worship service — oh yes I do! But at the end of the day, when I meditate on what God has done for me I can shout, sing, and praise God all by myself.The song writer shares, “When I think of the goodness of Jesus, and what he has done for me, my soul cries out, 'Hallelujah.' Praise God for saving me.”
Beloved, strive to always operate out of a posture of thankfulness for being a recipient of God’s love towards you, despite the errors and mistakes you make. Know you are a recipient of God’s blessings, of all types, from all places and persons. Be ready and willing to always share your blessings and favor with others.
Look in your mirror and proclaim, “Since I am blessed of the Lord and highly favored it would be sheer robbery for me to not be a blessing to others.” If you take time to list the many blessings you have already today, you will have a major praise service all by yourself. Praises to the all beneficent God!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe! Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net.
