Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.