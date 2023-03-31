All hope the governing bodies of our community make decisions that benefit our citizens. Unfortunately, the Howard County Board of Zoning Appeals does not qualify. That board (BZA) of five members in the past two months has approved solar farm projects for eastern Howard County that will take about 3,500 acres of the most prime farmland in the world out of agriculture production for 30 years or more.
Think about that.
Over 5 square miles of Howard County farmland will be covered with glass-top solar panels for 30 years.
The rich soil land of Howard County will be destroyed for agriculture use. One of the most continuing and serious concerns of farmers is that top soil not be compacted. We will soon see heavy machinery all over this land that will, indeed, compact top soil. And, we have already been told that “dirt” will be moved to level areas. This takes bulldozers.
This means top soil will be scraped off of some areas and moved to others, leaving exposed clay behind.
Hundreds of pilings will be driven into the grounds. Heavy equipment is required to drive the pilings. More compaction and a total destruction of the tile drainage systems in the fields. Large-area — over 5 square miles — drainage patterns will be disrupted. No one really knows now what effect that will have on neighboring properties.
Then one has to wonder about just who made such unwise, foolish and damaging decisions. In both approvals, the BZA vote was two members of the board against the solar projects and three for; so the approvals were made by a split vote. And who were those who voted “yes?" As far as I can tell, none of the three voting “yes” have any agriculture or biological background at all.
One even has a direct vested interest in the development of electric vehicles. These approvals were made in spite of the fact new solar energy collection technology will soon follow. One such development would leave 80% or more of the land available for farming and still produce the same amount of collected solar energy. This information was given to the BZA a month ago.
One must also anticipate even more technological developments in energy production in years to come making what was approved totally obsolete, but locked in for 30 years.
More importantly, the USDA early in 2022 reported the U.S. will become a net food importer within the next year or so. We are there. Ag exports are expected to grow at an annual rate of 0.8% per year through 2031 while imports grow at an average annual rate of 6%. Domestic preferences for an array of agriculture goods already exceed domestic production.
Yet, the BZA for 30 years put rich, fertile land out of agriculture production. Interestingly, several of the owners of the land involved are absentee owners caring about one thing — short-term money. Shame on them.
The people of Howard County will come to regret the decisions made by the BZA. That may take a few years, but it will come. Eastern Howard County will become a sea of glass that will haunt those who voted “yes.”
