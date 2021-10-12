It is always interesting that those who are the loudest with claims there was no fraud or cheating in the election of 2020 are the cheater deniers when the evidence is overwhelming there was rampant fraud and cheating. Further, you would win a bet the deniers are staunch Democrats.
There was a prime example of this in two columns that appeared in the Tribune on the same day — Oct. 4. One column was by Kelly Hawes, a CNHI columnist, and the other by Brian Howey, from the Howey Report. Both have a track record of supporting the causes and position of Democrats and criticizing Republicans.
The problem with denying fraud and cheating in the 2020 election, though, is it is an expression of ignorance or worse. And, of course, both want to blame President Trump and his crazy supporters.
Hawes states “there was no evidence of millions of ballots being cast illegally.” Judicial Watch (JW), The Navarro Report and The Public Interest Legal Foundation, based in Indianapolis, beg to differ. For example, danger flags should go up high from a JW report that found “that 352 U.S. counties in 29 states managed to have 1.8 million more registered voters than eligible voting-age citizens” ... and none voted? In Pennsylvania, JW found up to 800,000 registered voters that should not have been on active rolls. In California, again through court action, JW found more than “3.5 million ghost voters on the rolls.”
Democrats seem to like fraud. They promote reckless tactics with voting like mail-in voting, ballot harvesting, same-day voter registration, abolition of voter ID requirements, out-of-precinct voting, abolition of voter residence requirements and opt-out automatic voter registration.
Hawes went on to complain about the forensic audit that took place in Arizona. He calls a recount of ballots an “audit,” which it is not. A simple recount counts good and bad ballots twice. A forensic audit weeds out ineligible votes. The results will be what they are, but my guess is Arizona will be de-certifying their Electoral College vote. It appears the same may be true following forensic audits for Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and maybe more. Time will tell.
Then Hawes says, “The sitting president lost the election and then started scheming to stay in office. He bullied election officials to change vote totals. He incited supporters to storm the Capitol. He exhorted his vice president not to certify the results.”
I have heard all this nonsense before. There were tens of thousands in Washington in support of President Trump, including my wife. They did not “storm” the Capitol. What tapes have been released show people wandering around the Capitol; even invited in.
No guns were ever found and only one unarmed person — Ashley Babbitt — was killed by Capitol police. And why are not all the tapes released? And why are people in isolation in jail with no speedy trial. It has been months.
Howey says Hoosier voters have a choice of “whether to be willing to accept the fate designated by hundreds of thousands, if not millions of voters, or whether to sign on to the corrupt motives, cudgels and bargains of the autocratic former president Donald Trump.” I would agree except substitute the last four words with, “current president Joe Biden.”
Frankly, I cannot think of one single matter that the Biden administration has not totally screwed up. More about that later. As Howey states, “The fate of the republic hangs in the balance.”
