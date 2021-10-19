President Joe Biden says all must get the jab or there will be consequences. There could not be a more moronic, maniacal dictate. Biden and his totally incompetent administration are doing their very best to completely destroy our country. The "mandatory vaccine jab or be fired" is at the top of the list.
Democrat governors and mayors across the country are in lock step with Biden’s orders. The consequence closest to home is that we are losing thousands of law enforcement officers. The result: more crime, more drugs, more riots and more civil unrest.
Biden’s mandatory vaccine order extends to the military, all federal employees and all companies that are contracted with the federal government that have more than 100 employees. The mandatory vaccine mandate has been adopted by hospitals, nursing homes, schools and more. The result is the loss of thousands of experienced, dedicated people and a catastrophic decline in civil safety, health and education.
We are learning that up to 25% of Navy Seals will be leaving. Thousands of other soldiers, sailors and Marines will the drummed out of the military with purported dishonorable discharges. They all will lose pension and VA health care benefits. All of this because of a completely ignorant — or maybe intentional — dictate by what now appears more to be a dictator than a president. I cannot think of anything more unjust to those who will be dumped out of their dedicated services.
The truth is millions of folks have made the decision to be vaccinated for COVID-19 even though the vaccines are experimental. Millions have chosen not to be vaccinated, but have contracted COVID-19, been sick and have recovered; many not even knowing they had the virus. Biden insists even those now with a higher degree of immunity than those vaccinated still get the jab. Idiotic. And what is coming next is a dictate for boosters since we now know the current vaccines are not durable and are leaky with break throughs.
Biden’s dictate supported by Dr. Anthony Fauci is, in fact, doing exactly what is biologically required for selecting even a more virulent, more dangerous virus. Do you remember Alpha, Beta, Gamma and now Delta strains with more to come?
The way to manage the COVID virus now is to stop the Biden/Fauci heavy handed tactics and fear mongering. Let COVID run its course combined with a dedicated, strong focus on therapeutics to help people when they are sick. The Journal of Drug Delivery and Therapeutics lists close to 20 drugs or treatments that are under study for treatment. None have had time for long-term studies as COVID therapeutics, but neither have any of the vaccines. Several are drugs used for years for other illnesses safely with the best example being Hydroxychloroquine which for COVID treatment is classified as an off-label use. Now, some pharmacists are refusing to fill prescriptions by medical doctors for this and other drugs. More insanity.
It is time for people to say "enough." It is time for all of us to say “no."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.