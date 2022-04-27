When I read columnist Froma Harrop’s column in the April 25 issue of The Kokomo Tribune, I thought to myself, “this writer is a good fiction writer!” She wrote that she believes we are blessed — or “lucky” — Joe Biden is our wartime president.
I wanted to learn more, so off to the internet I went.
The internet is a wonderful thing. I would have bet big money that Froma was from New York before actually doing a search.
I won.
She was born, raised, educated and lives in what many of us in fly-over country consider “crazy town.” I thank God she does not represent the now-majority of the country. The red wave continues to build. November cannot come too soon, if the United States survives until then.
She exemplifies exactly why.
As I read the column, I thought it was fiction when first reading it. Joe Biden, in fact, is a total disaster.
Yes, we all hurt for the innocent people in Ukraine, but the president of the United States has first responsibility for the citizens of this country. Biden has seriously weakened the ability of the U.S. to defend itself. He is greatly depleting our weapons reserves (don’t forget the wonderful exit from Afghanistan) and sending millions of dollars we don’t have. Just more borrowing and a hit to taxpayers.
Finally, Biden is not only allowing but encouraging the invasion on our southern border, where our national defense forces should be directed. Millions of migrants are invading our country from all over the world. Maybe Froma should move to Texas, Arizona or New Mexico — close to the border. Perhaps her warped thinking would change.
Joe Biden and his administration have done nothing good for this country. The list is a mile long. Legal action continues in many states regarding the 2020 election. So, that matter is not yet over; you will see.
Many believe this country cannot survive another three years of his administration.
Froma Harrop is so out to lunch, but what would one expect from one totally so deep in liberal, Democrat, woke New York City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.