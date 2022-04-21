There have been some really great things happening at the Kokomo Tribune over the past several weeks.
I know many of you have been keeping an eye on our new offices at 123 N. Buckeye St. in downtown Kokomo. The temporary vinyl sign on the building has been replaced with the familiar KT lettering, and I’m so happy to tell you we are all moved in!
Since January 2021, employees have been working from various areas throughout Howard County — and even Cass County — following a fire at the former KT building on Union Street.
Reporters and photographers worked from home after the fire, but that wasn’t unusual because many had already set up workspaces in their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees who worked in the KT business department worked out of the Logansport Pharos-Tribune, which is also owned by CNHI.
It was a year of trying to stay in touch with readers, advertisers and subscribers while not having a home base. Daily work routines suddenly changed, and employees had to find new ways to get their work completed.
I joined the KT in March 2021, so I never knew what it was like to work in the old building. I was worried when I started about forming relationships with employees and finding a way to figure out where I would fit in at the paper, so we started having daily Zoom meetings with reporters and photographers. I also tried to spend as much time as I could out in the community, getting to know as many of my fellow Kokomoans as possible.
During this time, I met so many people who were supportive of the paper and sympathetic about the difficulties we faced without a building.
“You’ve all been basically living out of your vehicles for the past year,” was how one friend of the paper described it. She doesn’t know how true of a statement that was!
By going between my apartment in downtown Kokomo to Logansport to Inventrek — where I sometimes spent my days working out of a conference room — I never really felt organized. My days started with me planning where I needed to be, where I needed to finish the day to edit reporters’ stories for print and find a way to do all of that while attending meetings and events in Kokomo and Logansport. And that was just me! I know all of us — in every department here at the KT — felt overwhelmed without a building.
So to say KT employees were excited when we began moving into the new building on Buckeye Street is an understatement.
The second day in the building, one reporter stood outside my office and we discussed a sentence in one of his stories. Face to face. In person. We went back and forth discussing the word choice he used and how to properly explain a sentence in his story.
After a few moments, when we came to a conclusion, he said, “Wow, I missed that.”
Before we had a newsroom to work out of, the conversation would have been held via an instant messaging app or via text. And we probably wouldn’t have discussed it in so much detail. Now that we had a building, we could.
And while we’re still decorating the offices and taking care of last-minute necessities, there is one item I am anticipating displaying in the coming months: A trophy.
The KT was recently named CNHI’s 2021 Rising Star award winner. I knew for a couple of months the KT was nominated for the award. We were also entered for Newspaper of the Year. Heartland, which is a joint effort by the KT and Pharos-Tribune, was entered for magazine of the year. Each award winner receives a trophy and a reception presented by CNHI executives. For months, I had the contest in the back of my mind and hoped the staff’s hard work would be recognized and honored. While I was excited by the announcement, I was not surprised one bit. Each member of this newsroom is so talented and all had a part in getting the KT the trophy.
Then, about a week after learning we had won the Rising Star Award, I received notification that Heartland magazine designer Rodney Ogle, reporters Carson Gerber and Tyler Juranovich, and reporter/photographer Kelly Lafferty Gerber placed in the Indiana Society of Professional Journalists’ annual contest honoring the best in the state. On Friday, members of the KT newsroom will attend a reception in Carmel to find out exactly which place Rodney, Carson, Kelly and Tyler earned for their work.
Finally, this morning, be sure to visit www.kokomotribune.com as we debut a new look for the website. Our hope is that this cleaner format will be easier to navigate for our online visitors. Take a look around and let me know what you think. Feel free to send me feedback via email or call me at 765-454-8578. And when you see one of the KT photographers or reporters out, be sure to congratulate them on their recent honors.
