Now that I have been managing editor here at the Tribune for almost a year, I felt it was time to begin a column — a way to let the community I now call home know more about me. I have had the privilege to learn some of the stories about my new friends and neighbors here in Howard County throughout the past 12 months, and I would like to share mine as well. And while I was hoping the topic of my first column would be lighter, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine I can find no other topic more important at the moment.
Where I am from, Rocky Balboa is a big deal. So maybe it was because of “Rocky IV” — when the character travels to the Serbian wilderness to train for his match against Ivan Drago — that I fell in love with Russia at an early age.
Or maybe it’s because my father first got season tickets to the nearest professional hockey team when I was in kindergarten, and many of the NHL stars I watched during each game were from Russia.
However it started, since I was young, I have loved studying all things Russian: the hockey, the literature, the history. After college, I bought some books and tapes and started learning basic words and phrases. When I took a job at a newspaper in Ohio, I learned that a photographer I worked with was from Poland, where his mother had taught Russian. He gave me some of her old elementary school books that had been used to help students learn the alphabet and write in cursive, and I learned from those as well.
But it was about four years ago when I wanted to increase my Russian language skills and sought out a tutor online. That’s how I met Anna. She was a teacher from Russia who was living in Ukraine at the time.
Each week I met with her once or twice via Zoom, where, like a child, I learned the words for all the objects in a house, the names of colors, the days of the week and introductory phrases.
Each lesson started off with basic dialogue in Russian.
Anna: Hi, how are you? привет как дела?
Me: OK, and you? хорошо а вы?
Anna: OK. How’s the weather? хорошо. как погода?
Me: It’s cold here in Indiana. And what’s your weather like? холодна в индиана. а Вы?
Anna was all business, and she was tough. She took her job as an educator very seriously. There were times when I first began lessons and would make mistakes, such as calling a boy an automobile, or saying “you are doing fine today” instead of asking how she was doing that day. After the mistake, I would laugh at myself and look at her reaction on my computer screen, expecting her to be laughing along with me. There was no laughter in her eyes, or even the crack of a smile. She remained stoic. When I successfully conjugated a verb, she had the same reaction as when I misgendered a noun.
But I soon realized it was just how I was perceiving things. It seemed like she wasn’t very friendly, but I understood later she just wanted to waste no time during our 30-minute lessons. She wanted to help me reach my goal of being able to read my beloved Tolstoy and Dostoevsky stories in their native language as quickly and effectively as she could.
I told Anna several times throughout our lessons that I would love to travel to Ukraine one day and spend the day with her actually putting my skills to work. She was very open to the idea and said I was always welcome to visit.
As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensified over the past week, I became more and more concerned for my distant friend. Would she return to Russia? Would she have to flee her home in east central Ukraine?
I’m not sure where Anna is, but I have reached out to her via email and I’m hoping to hear back from her soon and to know she is safe.
I can’t imagine what Anna and others in Ukraine are dealing with right now as Russian troops attack under the direction of President Vladimir Putin. But I, along with many others across the globe, remain hopeful for a speedy and peaceful resolve in Ukraine, and for the safety of my friend and her fellow countrymen.
So to my Russian teacher in Ukraine, I say Молюсь за тебя и Украину, мой русский учитель и друга.
