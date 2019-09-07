One my favorite sayings is “be sweet.” Even though this saying really works, there are times when I truly wish I had followed my own words.
Being sweet is my desired goal in relationships.
The way we say hello, or shrug off, one another can make a major difference in our relationships. Greeting one another in a supporting and caring manner will help us to feel good about each other and ultimately, ourselves. The impact kind gestures can have on someone, who is may be having a tough day, can be totally awesome.
“Blessed be God, even the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies, and the God of all comfort; Who comforteth us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort them which are in any trouble, by the comfort wherewith we ourselves are comforted of God.” (2 Corinthians 1:3-4)
In “Just Be Kind: The Only Relationship Advice You’ll Ever Need” by Lisa Firestone, Ph.D. she wrote the simple advice carries an enormous weight.
“You may already be rolling your eyes at the vast oversimplification of this title… and if you were to go back to read the many articles I’ve written on relationships, you’d know that I don’t think the secret to romantic success can be boiled down to one simple piece of advice. However, if people ask me what is the most important action we can take to improve our relationships and stay in love, I do have an answer, and that is to just be kind.”
In “Why Should We Be Kind To Others?” author Narendra Sharma explained how kindness is scientifically beneficial.
“Being kind (helpful, indulgent, considerate, or humane) to others boosts your serotonin, (the neurotransmitter responsible for feelings of satisfaction and well-being). Kindness leads to many good things like better relationships, improved self-esteem, compassion, happiness, future success, and good mental and physical health. And don’t we all want that for our children, our families, our community, and the world?”
Coach Danta Rogers Executive Director for Carver Community Center said he aims to be sweet.
“Be nice to all people and help everyone. The return is great!” he said.
In addition to a great spiritual return, being sweet is just good business. Chad Lobdell of Patton Shoe Repair said he has a three-word motto.
“Just be kind.”
Sharma also wrote that kindness comes back around to us.
“Someone might remember that you helped them out last time and therefore will be more likely to help you when you need it most,” she wrote. “It could also be that one person being kind causes a ripple effect and makes others in the group kinder, which lifts everyone’s spirits. There are no side-effects to being kind! Only added benefits and you do not need a prescription for it.”
At the end of the day, just think of what someone greeting you with kindness means to you. A little kindness will go a long, long way.
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
