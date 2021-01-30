My friend, Charles McCoskey, in his “McCoskovian Theory" shares, “We are to draw encouragement and strength from the wisdom of Truth.”
Let’s go to history class.
Joshua, encourages the children of Israel to always be ready to share, or rehearse, their history.
“When children shall ask their fathers in time to come, saying, What mean these stones? Then ye shall let your children know, saying, Israel came over this Jordan on dry land.
For the Lord your God dried up the waters of Jordan from before you, until ye were passed over, as the Lord your God did to the Red sea, which he dried up from before us, until we were gone over: That all the people of the earth might know the hand of the Lord, that it is mighty: that ye might fear the Lord your God for ever.” (Joshua 4:21-24)
Dr. Lonnie Bunch III, the Fourteenth Secretary of the Smithsonian in wrote about Black History in “Knowing the Past Opens the Door to the Future The Continuing Importance of Black History Month."
“You can tell a great deal about a country and a people by what they deem important enough to remember, to create moments for — what they put in their museum and what they celebrate!”
There can be no exhaustive recount of history without Black History. In February, there is an emphasis on Black history.
Black History Month was established in 1976 by the Association for the Study of Afro-American Life and History. This month-long celebration is an expansion of Negro History Week, which was established in 1926 by Dr. Carter G. Woodson, director of the-then Association for the Study of Negro Life and History.
Woodson selected the week in February that embraced the birthdays of both Frederick Douglass and President Abraham Lincoln seeking to appeal to both whites and blacks and improve race relations. This celebration also has its origins in the separate efforts of Omega Phi Psi Fraternity and Mrs. Mary Church Terrell (one of the first African-American women to earn her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees and was a national activist for civil rights and suffrage).
Dr. Woodson a member of Omega Psi Phi had begun the practice of honoring Frederick Douglass on February 14th, the date he used to mark Douglass birth. The Omegas had established a "Negro Achievement Week" in 1924.
Since 1976 after President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month February has been designated as Black History Month. Other countries around the world, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also devote a month to celebrating Black history.
Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and recognizing their central role in U.S. history.
Yes, knowing our past is so imperative to embracing our future as a united people.
Beloved always be ready to tell your children when they shall ask you about when you came into a deeper understanding of and relationship with our Maker. Be ready to share how you embraced a new way of walking and a new way of talking in the Lord!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe.
