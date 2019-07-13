To overcome means to succeed in handling a problem, challenge, or trial.
In life, we are always encouraged to be overcomers in some way, shape, or form.
Striving to answer all of life’s challenges is not always an easy thing to do.
Some situations present us with a slew of potential answers to a solving a problem, while other challenges do not offer many solutions at all.
In order to overcome, we must be resourceful and prayerful. In order to conquer difficulties, we must be able to adapt. We must, as Steve Winwood’s song suggests, “Roll with it, baby
In order to “roll” with the punches of life, we have to be flexible ready to embrace whatever comes our way and use it for their good.
Author Lisa Leonard wrote, “When I think of trying to and learning to adapt, I think of many things. Mainly, the idea of adapting and overcoming are, in my opinion, two different things. Frequently people are under the assumption that we should ‘overcome’ a difficult or tragic situation, but this is not always the case.
Many times we are faced with difficulties in life and it is not something we can always change readily, if ever, and overcome. This is where we must learn to adapt. Relationship troubles, work situations, health or financial strains are all examples of areas where adapting is the best solution for that period of time. Eventually, if at all, those situations can be overcome, but in the meantime, sometimes, adapting is the best we can hope for.”
Overcoming takes patience.
“Count it all joy when you fall into diverse temptations; knowing this, that the trying of your faith works patience.” (James 1:2-3)
How we look at our challenges and situations in life determine how we navigate them. The better we embrace the challenge as being a great opportunity to learn and grow, the more we can benefit from it. This will be possible because of the example we set as we face the challenge in front of us.
What a blessed opportunity it is to take a challenge, problem, trial and the like, and shape it into a great blessing. Life isn’t meant to be miserable, but a wonderful journey.
When presented with challenge, find a way to handle it.
God presses us on as we look for answers and solutions to life’s situations. God encourages us: “As your days, so shall your strength be.” (Deuteronomy 33:25)
I was blessed to serve as an Assistant Varsity Coach on the Coaching Staff of Kokomo High School Varsity Boys Basketball Coach Michael Wade. On his office door, there was a saying he embraced, “Find a Way!”
In life, many things, challenges, opportunities, situations, and of course, problems, will come our way. It’s up to us to find and develop effective ways to deal with them.
Be an overcomer in life.
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, families matter, and attend worship.
Dr. Carson Pastors Saint Paul A.M.E. Church in Indianapolis, Indiana. He is the founder of “Refreshing” A Ministry For Pastors, Ministers, and Laity Needing Restoration, Refreshing, and Healing. A Personal & Professional Development Ministry.He can be reached at carsonvision@acd.net
