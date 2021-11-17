Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 62F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain, occasionally heavy this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.