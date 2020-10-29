Vote Trump out
on Election Day
Donald Trump whines that all the media talks about is COVID COVID COVID. The reason is because he knew in February that COVID was a highly infectious virus and did nothing to minimize the hospitalizations and death. Almost 250,000 American deaths on his watch! His continual rambling COVID press conferences were all about him. He didn’t listen to the doctors. He didn’t listen to the scientists and he made mask-wearing a political act.
Mask-wearing is a necessity to control the spread of COVID.
Donald Trump has done nothing for the American people. He’s only lined his own pockets with taxpayer money. He is a crook. He is a criminal. He is a fraud. A person of such low moral character does not deserve four more years to steal and do nothing but golf.
We need to rid ourselves from this menace.
If you haven’t already voted early, on November 3rd vote for character, honesty and trust. Vote Joe Biden. Do it for your country. Country over political party.
Ellie Baker
Kokomo
Elect Biden and
turn Senate blue
It's understandable for those vested in the stock market either directly or through retirement programs to vote for Donald Trump. On the other hand it's understandable for those not vested in the stock market to vote for Joe Biden because of the pending stimulus legislation.
DT / Republicans gave almost two trillion dollars in tax breaks to the wealthy, a sugar high for the stock market, which appears to be wearing off as the stock market reverses course.
JB backs the Hero's Act, another round of stimulus passed by the House, sitting in the Senate since spring. The bill contains another $1,200 for individuals, unemployment payments, and help for small businesses among other things.
American's best chance of receiving these stimulus payments is to elect Joe Biden President and turn the Senate over to Democrats.
Larry Brooks
Kokomo
Empowering the
disability vote
Among the surge of Hoosiers voting early or those planning to go to the polls for the 2020 General Election are thousands of voters with disabilities. Voters with disabilities make up about one-sixth of the nation’s electorate according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.
The disability community has a lot to say about healthcare, the economy and other key issues. Despite the risks that COVID-19 brings to the upcoming election, individuals with disabilities at New Hope of Indiana and across the country are finding ways to vote safely.
At New Hope, individuals were encouraged to vote early by mail. For some people, voting in-person at the polls is more important. Just as any voter should, our friends with disabilities should know their rights as a voter.
As a voter with a disability, you have the right to:
• Vote privately and independently.
• Have an accessible polling place with a least one accessible voting machine for voters with disabilities.
• Request your local election officials tell you about any voting aids, voting assistance and absentee ballot procedures that are available.
At the polls, you may:
• Seek assistance from workers at the polling place who have been trained to use the accessible voting machine, or
• Bring someone to help you vote.
Ensure your right to accessible elections. For more information, contact the U.S. Election Assistance Commission by phone at 866-747-1471 or by email at listen@eac.gov. If you have a complaint about your Indiana polling place’s accessibility, you can call the Hoosier Voter Hotline to report the issue. The toll free number is 866-IN1-VOTE (866-461-8683).
Those with disabilities can, and should, make their voices as loud as those of any other Indiana voters during this important election.
Allison Wharry
CEO, New Hope of Indiana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.