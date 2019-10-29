Lynn Rudolph is right for the job
I sit back from my residence in Northwest Indiana and reflect on my time back in my hometown of Kokomo.
It breaks my heart to see so much violence and other issues such as substance abuse deaths. It seems every day in my beloved hometown I read tragic news stories of shootings and violent crimes.
I am aware that Kokomo is not alone in increased criminal activity. I do know however, that cities that become engaged in proactive policing by reaching out to its citizens through police programs such as Community Crime Watch have a much lower crime rate.
Police have to be out communicating with the people. It takes more than just the officers of the police department to be able to prevent criminal activity, it takes a whole community approach. Police must partner with community groups and organizations and develop that vital communication network to help to lower crime.
I write this letter is support of Lynn Rudolph. Lynn was the chief of police for several of my years serving on the Kokomo Police Department. Chief Rudolph was instrumental in getting the department community relations program to heights never seen before. Crime Watches were formed, people began to trust the police more and shared information.
A true partnership was formed that made Kokomo a much safer place to work and live. Cops were seen by the public and talked to them as fellow citizens of the community.
The police department, along with other city departments such as fire and public works, must have proper levels of personnel to ensure that Kokomo is a safe and clean city.
Experts have proven that a city with no areas of blight, such as distressed buildings and homes, helps to reduce criminal activity. Criminals migrate to these areas because they feel that no one is watching or cares about the area.
Chief Rudolph was aware of this and used his Community Resource Officers and other city departments to make sure Kokomo remained free of this type of environment.
Part of the issue with the current state of criminal activity and other problems in Kokomo are directly connected to the manpower issues of city departments. You can’t have proactive policing with the current level of manpower at the police department and Lynn will be a voice to make sure that issue is addressed
Gary McKay, Retired Kokomo Police chief
Put your trust in Tyler Moore
For 19 years I worked in the Howard County Auditor’s Office. One of my responsibilities during those years was to prepare the minutes of the commissioners’ meetings twice a month.
It was in the course of that responsibility that I met Tyler Moore and became acquainted with him as a newly elected commissioner.
I watched as he listened and learned his responsibilities from the experienced commissioners. He was likable and caring and paid attention to the concerns of other elected officials and citizens who attended meetings. Later, as an experienced commissioner I watched him equip the newer board members.
There are two experiences during those years that stand out to me and helped build my trust in Tyler Moore.
The first came soon after the board made the decision to allow a wind farm company to locate in eastern Howard County. The company was signing leases with landowners for the installation of wind turbines.
For over a year citizens of eastern Howard County attended the commissioner meetings to voice their concerns and opposition. It is not often that we see politicians allowing citizens to affect change.
But Tyler Moore, along with the rest of the board, listened to the citizens and decided to not allow wind turbines to be installed in Howard County.
The second experience was the reconsideration of an employee policy that many thought unfair. Tyler Moore brought the approved policy change back to a meeting for further discussion and the policy was rescinded for the good of the employees.
These experiences tell me that Tyler Moore not only has the experience needed to listen to concerns and weigh the pros and cons, but he is not afraid to allow the governed, the taxpayers, the employee, to have a voice, and for that voice to be considered in the decisions that a leader is called upon to make.
My vote for mayor of the city of Kokomo will be for Tyler Moore. I’ve seen his leadership in action and I trust his ability to govern with integrity and compassion for the people of Kokomo.
Konny Zurcher, Kokomo
