Editor’s note: Political endorsement letters will be accepted through Thursday, Oct. 30.
More political double-speak
In response to recent events where political yards signs were defaced, local Democratic mayoral candidate Abbie Smith stated, “I am never OK with hate speech, harassing or belittling anyone, no matter who it is.”
The question, though, is has Abbie ever accepted financial or logistical support from groups or individuals who have “belittled” others for the sake of her campaign?
Of course she has. She receives help from the Democratic Party, and we have seen them repeatedly belittle Kevin Summers and Tyler Moore. She received over $50,000 in financial help from Mayor Goodnight, the same Mayor Goodnight who belittled Tyler Moore in an outgoing speech and in Abbie’s endorsement.
The pattern seems to be that Abbie allows others to do the dirty work, while claiming to others that her hands are clean. The issue, though, is that her campaign has benefited from the help of groups and individuals which engage in belittling others.
The hypocrisy is getting old. The Democratic Party and Mayor Goodnight have both belittled others for the sake of her campaign, yet she continues to act like she has no part, indirect or direct.
A message for Abbie: If you don’t agree with their tactics, then don’t accept their help. Simple.
Lex Renshaw, Kokomo
Smith has detailed plans
Why is a candidate’s written platform so important? It’s a mission statement for action. A plan for the future of a community. It provides a blueprint for growth and change. But, in my opinion, there is a bigger reason why a written platform is so important.
A written platform acts almost as a contract between a candidate and constituents. It provides both accountability and transparency for the elected official. It creates concrete expectations, a record of a vision and promises. That, to me, is why a written platform is so incredibly important for individuals seeking office.
Abbie Smith has a researched, detailed, actionable platform on her website. It clearly lays out her vision and plan. More than that, it shows us, the voters, that she is transparent and willing to be held accountable. It is an invitation from Abbie, the candidate, to us, the voters. I accept the invitation. I welcome a candidate willing to be transparent and accountable. Abbie is that candidate.
Transparency and accountability. Two of the many reason I am voting for Abbie Smith.
Barbara Schten, Kokomo
Moore has proven himself by example
I first met Tyler Moore almost 25 years ago when we both participated in the Leadership Kokomo program. That was only the beginning of what would lead to us working and serving together on a number of committees, boards and interlocal government projects.
I came to consider Tyler an allie. We could reason with one another and shared the common goal of service to our community. Despite our differing political affiliations, we valued the mission of benefitting others over that of our respective political parties.
In addition to our mutual service to our local government and community, Tyler and I are both members of the same church community where we enjoy many mutual friends and acquaintances. Tyler has led by example; his strong presence is evident in his active involvement in our church. Let me simply state, he has a reputation of being a Godly man for good reason. His faith and been an inspiration to others.
At Sts. Joan of Arc and Patrick School, where my daughter and Tyler’s kids once attended, had to have been a second home to Tyler when one considers the amount of time he spent there. He was as much a fixture there as was the church’s architecture. It is there that I have observed Tyler’s steadfast devotion to his family and his commitment to his role as husband and father to his wife, Ann and their five children. Again, Tyler set an example of an active involved parent raising his children to be respectful, conscientious contributors to our faith community and the city.
I am a lifelong Democrat and I have given a lot of thoughtful consideration to attaching my name to Tyler’s campaign by writing this letter. What I have concluded over and over again, is that I would regret not sending it. I strongly urge everyone to cast their vote for Tyler Moore for mayor of Kokomo. Not only is Tyler the most qualified candidate, he has the good character that many of us yearn for, for Kokomo and I believe will lead Kokomo to a safer and brighter future. Please vote. Your vote will count and could make all the difference.
Dawn Lushin, Kokomo
