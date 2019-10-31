Letters to the Editor related to political endorsements will not be accepted after today, Thursday, Oct. 31.
Legislators must hear constituents
Yesterday, there was a Facebook post asking both myself and Tyler Moore some very specific questions regarding education policy, funding and how that affects Kokomo with our childhood poverty rate. Here is my response:
Let there be no doubt: all is not well with school funding in any regard and the blame (yes, blame) lies in the hands, at the feet, and on the consciences of our state legislators and those who support them and continue to vote for them.
Furthermore, if referendums are what it takes to get the job done, then by all means, let’s do it.
I am running for mayor because I’m sick and tired of our leaders, local, state, and federal, pretending the problems are too big to solve. They’re not. They’re simply more interested in getting re-elected or running for the next office. Someone has to take a stand and do the hard work needed to solve complex problems. I’m ready. I’m standing.
I will CONTINUE to discuss education funding with our state legislators-provided they are willing to be held accountable for their actions. I was at the Third House Session this spring and watched them take two questions, condescend, then shut down a room full of constituents who had more to say. It was, and remains, unacceptable from elected officials.
If there’s one thing you don’t have to convince me of, it’s how poverty affects every single human living in it. Getting our children out of poverty is the most effective way to change our unconscionable public health numbers for the better.
The link to my platform is: www.abbieformayor.com.
Public education is important to me. All children deserve the best start in life. All children deserve access to quality education, provided by quality educators, who are valued for what they do, and compensated accordingly. So far, we can only check the box next to quality educators on that list. We have work to do.
I can only assume this question is the product of many contributors. So to all of you reading my answer: thank you. Thank you for asking the question; I’m always happy to answer.
More importantly, thank you for what you do every day. I think it’s remarkable, and I could never do it. Thank you for taking care of my kids. Thank you for getting to know them, and finding exactly how to inspire them and help them grow. Thanks for directing traffic, and buying Kleenex, and spending time after school for extra help. Thanks for keeping a special eye on them right now, and for telling me when you think they need something from me that I’m not seeing. Thanks for fall parties, and after-school dances, and Readers’ Theatre, and dress-up days.
I see you. I see all of you. I’ve got your back.
Abbie Smith, Democratic Candidate for Mayor
Tyler Moore is man for the job
I have been asked several times over the last year about the reasons why my family supports Tyler Moore. The past 8-10 months it became very clear. I only knew Tyler Moore from the short time my husband served with him as a Howard County commissioner. Other than that, I didn’t know much about him personally. I knew him as a good person.
I have since had the pleasure of getting to know Tyler on a more personal level. I found that Tyler was first and foremost, a man of faith. He’s not afraid to admit it or show it and proud of his relationship with God. I just kept thinking to myself, “Wow, how refreshing it was to see a man with that kind of courage and commitment.”
The functions outside the political arena I found that he is 100% genuine. Whether in a public function or just sitting having a soda, he was the same person: caring, compassionate, kind, giving and understanding. I watched while Tyler spoke with people. He treated them as they were most important person in the room.
I saw the way Tyler interacting with his wife Ann. I saw how he treated her with such respect, love and as an equal. The same can be said about his children. All are well-mannered, respectable and just fun to be around. I watched his daughter spend her time coloring with toddlers including my granddaughter at an event. At the same function, Tyler sat down with my grandson for several minutes talking football when his time could have been spent with sponsors, constituents or other important dignitaries. It’s that kind of character that describes the kind of person Tyler is.
I listened to our entire current city administration deny there was a crime problem while I listened to gun shots two to three times a week at my house. I watched drug users walking past my place of business, and saw them using the drugs in the alley directly behind my business. I have seen officers so stressed out that it was affecting them physically and emotionally because of the manpower shortages. Friends of my husband that are on the KFD going through the same thing as fire trucks sat out of service and firefighters not receiving the proper and updated training that they need.
I listened to people complain about our roads only to be told that it was what was best for them. That it reduced accidents but then seeing accidents at certain intersections soar, that lane restrictions saved money but I have seen the street department fix the fencing around the islands constantly. I’m no engineer, but common sense tells me that on the lanes that were narrowed with the high curbs you can be doing everything totally right but the driver coming at you texting or not paying attention swerve into your path gives you no way out.
When seeing and hearing his plans and what he wants for Kokomo, I knew he was the right person. He is a smart leader. He is a leader that gets things done by having people buy into his plans, not by force. He listens to people. Tyler will choose his department heads wisely. He knows when you have the right person doing the job, there‘s no need micromanage them.
Today, it is easy for me to say join me and vote for Tyler Moore for mayor.
Melissa Trine, Kokomo
Moore will be great leader
First off, I would like to begin with encouraging everyone to exercise their right to vote this upcoming election. Many people throughout our history have made major sacrifices so that we are able to participate in this civic responsibility.
I, as well as my wife Ava, always vote when applicable. However, for us, we will not be able to cast a vote for the Kokomo’s city election since we live outside the city limits.
Even though we live in the county, we consider Kokomo our hometown having been born and raised here. So we would like to take this moment to send our support for Tyler Moore and cast our “vote” in the form of an endorsement for the position of the mayor of Kokomo. We urge others to do this as well.
I have known Tyler for more than 20 years and can say without a doubt that Tyler will be a great leader for our community. He is a man of strong moral character, integrity and takes civic responsibility with a true passion. Tyler has shown strong stewardship with his time as county commissioner. He has a good ear and has listened to his constituents. He is open to other opinions and very transparent. He has shown leadership with his time as a county commissioner. Tyler worked with the county to come up with a competitive healthcare and benefit package for county employees. He has a strong relationship with the sheriff department as well as the county highway department.
We believe that Tyler will move Kokomo forward with improving the safety and security of Kokomo with a detailed plan to increase police and fire staffing, creating a better benefits package for city employees, working with other areas outside of the downtown hub, such as the north side neighborhood and the Carver Community Center to improve quality of life as well as the safety of all neighborhoods in Kokomo.
Please vote for Tyler Moore on Nov. 5 and get more!
Tom and Ava Hobson, Kokomo
Support Haworth in 4th District
I am writing this letter to show my support for Donnie Haworth as councilman of the 4th District.
I have personally been present when Donnie has answered his phone and it would be a call from someone needing help getting something done, and Donnie promptly does his best to get the situation taken care of.
Donnie does not just do this for people that live in the 4th District, but he does it for people all over the city of Kokomo. I mentioned it to Donnie that I thought there was something wrong with my sewer, and he had someone out there to look at it and they promptly corrected the problem.
I think that Donnie is of great value to keeping Kokomo moving, and I fully support Donnie Haworth for councilman of the 4th District.
Evert L. Seward Jr., Kokomo
Stewart stands for family values
For the past several years there has been an overt initiative against family values in our city. Many Kokomo residents have been perplexed that there has been no action on the part of city leadership to at least attempt to counteract the aggression of immorality and lawlessness in our community.
Thankfully, there is a solution on the horizon! The voters of Kokomo now have the opportunity to elect to the Kokomo Common Council an honorable and sensible leader, Tony Stewart, who stands for the family values that the majority of the citizens of Kokomo embrace. If elected, Tony has vowed to do everything in his power to help steer our city government back to integrity, fiscal responsibility, public safety and moral fortitude.
Tony’s qualifications for the Common Council are outstanding. He is the lead pastor of the Reformation of Faith Ministries, has an MBA in business, holds a B.S. in healthcare management and is a licensed practical nurse. He is the owner of Stewart’s Healthcare, which provides many jobs for people in Kokomo and the surrounding area. His wife, Dana, is a local pediatrician, with her own practice that greatly benefits many families in our community. The Stewarts are the committed parents of four beautiful daughters who exemplify impeccable character.
I know Tony personally and have had the opportunity to work with him on a professional level for several years. I can attest that he loves our community and wants the very best for our residents. I will be voting for him on Nov. 5 because I am totally convinced that he is the best candidate for the Kokomo Common Council at-large. I encourage all of the citizens of Kokomo to inform the people in the scope of your influence about Tony Stewart and what he represents. A vote for Tony Stewart is a vote for the betterment of the city of Kokomo!
Brian D. Hughes, lead pastor, Kokomo First Assembly
Tyler Moore is good public servant
I have spent my entire adult life as a public servant for the city of Kokomo and Howard County. As a 35-year veteran of the Kokomo Fire Department and the current Howard County surveyor, I have worked closely with many elected officials, some good and others not so good. The good ones will listen to everyone and strive for a solution while showing respect and compassion to all.
These are the traits that I have witnessed each day from Tyler Moore. Please help me support Tyler Moore for mayor on Nov. 5.
Dave Duncan, Retired Kokomo fire chief, Howard County surveyor
Community should return to integrity
My wife and I have known Tyler Moore since his days at Kokomo High School and his college days at Notre Dame. He has always been exceptional, then and now. That is why we know he will make an excellent mayor.
Tyler is a man with integrity in a day and age where it is not at the top of everyone’s list. He is the perfect example of always doing the right thing and what is best for his community.
I urge you to cast your vote for Tyler Moore, knowing you are making the right choice.
Mike Maher, Kokomo
Pray for leader who has morals
I’ve said it before and I’m saying it again, “If we’ve ever prayed it’s time to pray. If you’ve never prayed, you’d better start today. There is trouble all around us and there’s more on the way. If we’ve every prayed, it’s time to pray.”
There was a song written back in the 1950s, and the chorus went something like this, “If we forget God, his mercy will flee, and sin will cover the land and the sea. If we forget God, Satan will rule. If we forget God, our nation is doomed.”
Look how much further down that moral-less road this nation has gone in the past 60-some years. They’ve taken God out of the schools. Thousands of precious, innocent unborn babies are murdered every day. Every kind of perverted lifestyle is condoned and practiced openly.
On the subject of abortion, it is murder and that’s what you will face in God’s judgment if you’ve been involved in it in any way and you haven’t repented before you die.
One last note, let’s stop bashing and complaining about our leaders, President Trump and Pence, etc. Just pray for them. Also, I believe Tyler More will do good for the city of Kokomo if he is chosen as mayor. I believe he has the good morals as a leader that Kokomo has been missing for the last several years.
Josie Norris, Kokomo
Lynn Rudolph has experience for job
The contributions and successes of Lynn Rudolph as a law-enforcement officer are well-known and well-documented:
• The part he played in the formation of the federally funded multi-jurisdictional drug task force;
• His concentrated effort to educate police officers beyond standard police training i.e., crime prevention, juvenile crime and police administration;
• The continued challenge to complete the difficult task of obtaining National Law Enforcement Accreditation;
• And his selection as one of the Top 10 Officers in the country by the International Association of Chief of Police for his work in drug enforcement.
He served as chief of police for two terms under Mayor Bob Sargent. During his tenure, Kokomo was designated on the four safest cities in the United States from violent crime.
For those who believe that a city councilman should be capable of addressing more than public safety, let me remind you that after his very successful career as a police officer, Lynn became the campaign director of the local United Way.
With his knowledge of the many social needs and the enthusiasm necessary to fund those agencies, he generated the excitement for record contributions and participation in the United Way campaign for its then-27 agencies and participants.
His innovative approach to fundraising included the building and raffle of a house built by the Home Builders Association and the Taste of Kokomo event.
When he ran for political office, he resigned his position at United Way to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest that might affect fundraising.
Finally, as a foreman for the Kokomo Street Department for 15 years under the direction of Street Commissioner Joe Ewing, Lynn oversaw the paving of streets and alley, helped initiate the implementation of the liquid deicing program, and automated trash collection.
Charlie Hackett, Koko,o
Rudolph is a man of integrity
Often, someone applies for a new opportunity or position and simply talks about how well-suited and qualified they are. I have learned throughout the years that a predictor of future behavior is past behavior, and that’s exactly why I endorse Lynn Rudolph to fill the 2nd District Kokomo City Council seat.
It is also said that integrity is what you do in the dark when no one is watching.
Anyone who knows Lynn Rudolph knows he has never hid from anything in is life. He is a man of integrity, and for the 40 years I have known him, he approaches everything in front of him with a passion and a drive.
A quality that I personally admire and believe is necessary in today’s political environment is someone who isn’t afraid to speak the truth. We won’t have to worry about or question what’s on his mind because he won’t be shy about speaking the truth and standing up for what’s right. He understands the concept that has been missing for way too long, that being the fact that doing the right thing is always the right thing to do.
At the end of each day, Lynn Rudolph will be able to look himself in the mirror and each one of us in the eye, knowing he won’t bow down or be negatively influenced by political pressure.
As a past inspector over Criminal Investigations and chief of police, Lynn led by example. Within the police profession you would say he bled blue, being fully committed to his responsibilities, purpose and calling. He absolutely possesses the knowledge, skills and abilities that will move our city forward.
In that same fashion and with that same degree of professionalism, desire and fortitude, Lynn Rudolph will serve this community well as a voice for us, the citizens of this city. Please consider electing Lynn Rudolph to the 2nd District Kokomo City Council on Nov. 5, 2019. Thank you.
Greg Davis, Kokomo
Vote Bob Cameron for 2nd District
I’m not going to write a long political letter. I’m just going to write a short one and state my views. In this political climate, we don’t need long and drawn-out rhetorical, biased opinions. We just need to stop, think, and take a breath.
I am supporting Bob Cameron for District 2 councilman for the following reasons and hope you do, too.
1. I have found him to be always available and ready to talk about any concerns.
2. He takes care of problems in a timely manner and always follows up.
3. Lastly, and I think the most important, he has never been employed by the city. He has only held the elected position of city councilman. This means he has no bias, no allegiance or owed favors to any city department. His only allegiance is to the city as a whole and the district he represents.
In closing, my interactions with Bob Cameron have shown him to be a fair, hardworking and compassionate person.
DeEtta Chezem, Kokomo
Vote will not be suppressed
After much restraint, I find it necessary to respond to recent attacks in local media attempting to question my integrity and honesty. There are a few in our community that want to play dirty politics in an attempt to suppress my vote, and the votes of my family and friends.
These people have been in attack mode since I announced I was running for mayor in the primary election.
They are truly in desperation mode with a “win at any cost” attitude.
I am not currently a candidate for any office, but the dirty politic players continue to flatter me by expending their energy my way. Most recently, myself and Norris Jones were attacked by Leslie Fatum in the Kokomo Tribune. This attack from Fatum was directed at us for exercising our right to support Tyler Moore for mayor.
I had the distinct pleasure of serving with Capt. Norris Jones on the Kokomo Police Department and we spent a combined 45 years protecting and serving this community.
Norris Jones and I have built strong relationships over our years of service. Ms. Fatum is sadly mistaken to think she can influence the votes of our family and friends.
Kokomo voters are intelligent and can see through these negative articles. Please join me in sending the message that it is not OK to attack a candidate, their family, friends and local business owners just to win an election. As for me, Norris Jones, my family and friends, we are 100% supporting Tyler Moore for the next mayor of Kokomo!
Kevin Summers, Kokomo
