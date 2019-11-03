Abbie Smith is no puppet
“To provide the leadership necessary to identify and respond effectively to the community’s most pressing social needs through funding and advocacy, to organize and increase the capacity of people to care for one another.”
This is the listed purpose of United Way, as stated on their Nonprofit Organization’s Annual Report, 2017.
I have been volunteering for Abbie Smith’s campaign for months now, and I only wish I would have come across that statement earlier. It neatly sums up part of the reason I believe she is exactly what our city needs, and why I think her form of nonprofit CEO experience is so relevant to the conversation.
We have been through a lot of changes in the last 10 years since we were listed as one of Forbes Fastest Dying Towns, but we still have a long way to go in some important aspects.
To move forward, we can continue to build an environment that keeps young professionals and families here, attracts the businesses that can diversify our economy, and we can use our resources to help train our workforce for the job fields that will grow in the future.
We can stop adding elaborate bumpouts, and instead spend infrastructure dollars on basic road maintenance. We can replenish our police department back up to 100-102 officers to focus on public safety issues. We can address the illegal drug problem in a real way, utilizing and developing resources within our community.
We can do all of this with a new political leader that doesn’t shrink back and talk about how hard it will all be, or point out why it may not work. We can do this with a mayor who believes that all of us can play a part, and should be involved in this conversation. We can do this with a mayor that has the proven experience of getting the right voices to the table, and then facilitating those voices into actionable plans that work for the betterment of the entire community.
Maybe you have never met Abbie Smith, but you’ve heard that she’s just more of the last administration, and you don’t like that idea. I understand. But, what I can tell you as someone who has gotten to know both her platform and her personality throughout this election cycle, Abbie Smith is far from a puppet. She has her own approach, knowledge, substance, experience, communication style, temperament, sense of humor, and most importantly to me, she has the ability to listen, consider, and then incorporate different opinions into the vision for the future of our city.
Tami Greene, Kokomo
Bob Cameron for District 2
I’m not going to write a long political letter. I’m just going to write a short one and state my views. In this political climate, we don’t need long and drawn out rhetorical biased opinions. We just need to stop, think, and take a breath.
I am supporting Bob Cameron for District 2 councilman for the following reasons and hope you do, too.
1. I have found him to be always available and ready to talk about any concerns.
2. He takes care of problems in a timely manner and always follows up.
3. Lastly, and I think the most important, he has never been employed by the city. He has only held the elected position of city councilman. This means he has no bias, no allegiance or owed favors to any city department. His only allegiance is to the city as a whole and the district he represents.
In closing, my interactions with Bob Cameron have shown him to be a fair, hardworking and compassionate person.
DeEtta Chezem, Kokomo
Moore, Stewart are right for jobs
With the election nearing, many myths begin to circulate. Unfortunately, we usually see one side go negative in an attempt to gain votes by trying to discredit their opponent.
Many times this results in malicious and unsupported allegations frequently spread in a whisper campaign. Most of the time the public sees through the untruths, but not always. I am writing this letter to speak to truths as I see them.
It’s been my experience that Tyler Moore is a leader, a motivator, a listener, a team player and yes, you can add follower. He is a proud follower of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He’s a good man. I hope the people of our city decide to elect Tyler and the entire Republican slate. We have an exceptional group of people wishing to serve.
Also, I am chairwoman for a man running for a council at-large seat. That man is Tony Stewart and I have great admiration for him and his family. He is a veteran, a business owner, a pastor, a combat medic and has an MBA. What’s not to love?
Our whole Republican team is filled with candidates who have many and varied talents, abilities and skills. Make your informed vote count! Vote each of them into office!
Linda Koontz, Kokomo
