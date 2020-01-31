There’s other news than impeachment
What has not been in the mainstream TV news since the impeachment trial began? Children are still in cages. Hardworking people are still being rounded up by ICE. People are dying trying to seek legal asylum in a country that has stood for humanitarian ideals in the past, but these ideals have given way to hatred and fear, stoked by racism and lies.
The plight of the homeless is worsening, in spite of efforts like Jackson Street Commons, homes for those who age out of foster care. Homeless people fill the underpasses and streets with suffering and sometimes mental illness that is not treated because the community mental health centers that Reagan promised in 1982 were never developed.
What else has been pushed out of the nightly news, for the most part?
The epidemic of opioid addiction and other drug consumption behaviors by Americans, that Americans refuse to admit has hastened the destruction of Mexican and Central American societies, is not discussed.
No one discusses the great and pervasive harm alcoholism or gambling does to our nation – no laws seem to be broken so no harm is perceived? The news of people dying because of horrible lack of medical care due to inadequate insurance; the number of people dying because they can’t afford their medicines; the people who can’t work because their life-saving medical treatment, like dialysis, is provided at times convenient to the private sector providers rather than at a time convenient for people trying to work to survive.
Capitalism and health care are wrongly organized – perhaps they could be rightly organized but the news media doesn’t have time to highlight those issues – now.
Oh, and what happened to the news stories about protests over minimum wages – which, in Indiana, no one, not even a single adult can afford to live on. What about the Indiana teachers, paid at the bottom of the scale in the U.S., and expected to do more and more ridiculous things by legislators who are so disrespectful of the citizens they want to take away our right to choose candidates for office? Where is the news about how pompous and disrespectful state and other national politicians are toward the citizens?
Yes, we are battling against a president who never even won the popular vote, who lies so much that he has changed the culture, and who gravely disturbed the United States position in the world.
I am ashamed of his actions to put children in cages, refusal to respect the climate change issue, to admire despots, and to loudly disrespect women and people of color and immigrants – and journalists. I fear his power to start war, to destroy the hopes of other countries as well as people in our own country, and to permanently damage the fabric of this democratic society we share. But there are other stories as well.
Even if most of the media is distracted by this one issue, please don’t forget about all the other challenges in the world while we work on this one.
In fact, I beg you, please just pick one social problem challenging our nation, our state, or our community, and seek out information on it. Even if the media is totally focused on impeachment, you can use the internet, the newspapers (yes, they matter), the books that are published on every single social problem you can name. Read and search and learn. Then, do something. Make this place better for all.
Karen Altergott Roberts, Kokomo
Is stock market proof of success?
We always hear that the stock market is proof of how well President Trump is doing.
I don’t think that means he is doing good or bad because of the stock market.
If you are part of the 55% of the population that can own stocks and financial success is how you measure your success, then yes, he is doing a great job. But if you are part of the other 45% then maybe they would view that he is doing a bad job for them.
It’s all a matter of perspective.
Col. Bill Smyser, Kokomo
