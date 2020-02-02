Do your part to end abortion
It has been said to me that I'm preaching to the choir, (I wish that was true) and not offering a viable solution to end human abortion. That could not be further from the truth. So, here we go. Let's try this again.
The solution: Obey God, not man.
I hope that is not too profound, but our main focus should be bringing the gospel of Jesus Christ in direct conflict with this evil. Stop acknowledging Roe v. Wade as the law of the land. It is not. It was a wicked ruling, opinion, of the Supreme Court.
God has already given us the law of the land: "Thou Shalt Not Murder."
Human abortion is not a mere political issue, it is a moral issue. It's murder so treat it like murder. It's not up for debate. Stop believing the lies of pro-life Republicans and the pro-life establishment that tell us we can't use an all or nothing approach because it will hurt their efforts.That is not true. If you really believe abortion is murder, that is the only way to approach it.
Stop supporting, stop voting for and oppose any bogus law and anyone who would propose such laws that try to regulate, have exceptions to and compromise God's law. Instead, demand protection of all innocent life, without exception, by love and by law - God's love and God's law - which by the way is the sworn duty of anyone in public office from the president on down.
This will take some resolve on your part. Promote and support principled men and vote for them. When bills are adopted to abolish human abortion with no exceptions, support them.
Pray and ask others to join you. Join other abolitionists at your local Planned Parenthood and counsel parents against abortion.
Nobody said it is going to be easy; the end of slavery did not happen overnight, but it can happen soon. This is just some things that can be done right now.
These things have been said not only by me, but by many others who have share this ideology. I think the real problem is that people don't see these as real solutions because many are hung up on process over principle. The process has failed these children. Principle overcomes process when the process is flawed, and we have had a flawed process for over four decades.
Finally, when someone tells you it can't be done, they are right because they are following unprincipled men. Just look at the last 47 years and over 61 million babies slaughtered. So let's get back on the right track and finally end this holocaust. With God, this is doable.
- Michael J. Amatuzzo, Kokomo
Thank you to ‘special angel’
After getting my groceries at D&R, I went to pay for them. My checkbook was not in my purse.
Sharon, the cashier, said I could go look in my vehicle and she would hold my groceries.
As I was going to my vehicle, as a Catholic, I said a prayer to St. Anthony for help (he is the patron saint for lost articles).
The young man that sacked my groceries brought them out and said someone paid my bill. I asked if the person knew me and he said no. My bill was sizable.
I did find my checkbook in the vehicle. Thank you, Saint Anthony! And thank you to my special angel and Sharon for their kindness.
- Meriam Scheetz, Logansport
