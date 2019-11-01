No more excuses on health crisis
Legislators must raise the legal age for smoking and vaping, plus impose taxes to help stop a health crisis that is plaguing our state and country.
An imminent threat to young people has emerged in the form of e-cigarettes and vaping. Between 2012 and 2018, usage among Indiana high school students increased 387% and nearly as much among middle schoolers.
Likewise, high adult smoking rates and the resulting health consequences have proved costly to our economy for decades. Yet recently, Indiana lawmakers have declined to raise the cigarette tax, enact an e-cigarette tax or increase the smoking age despite the obvious benefits.
Potential excuses for inaction include 2020 is an election year and not a budget-making session. That does not matter.
Raising the age for legal purchase of all tobacco products, taxing e-cigarettes and increasing the cigarette tax should fall into the “no brainer” category.
There can be no more excuses.
Kevin M. Brinegar, Kokomo
Editorial was biased, hyperbolic
I have to admit feeling somewhat flattered, a little bemused, but mostly incredulous about the Tribune’s admonishment of me in the Oct. 29 Opinion section of the paper.
I especially take exception to including this under the heading, “Stop the ugliness,” along with information about Abbie Smith’s signs being vandalized by swastikas.
Are you equating the questions that I asked in the recent council meeting to these kinds of actions? Are you asserting that making statements of fact amount to [political] “disparagement?”
I understand that asking the council to consider a resolution which asked the commissioners to reconsider their decision to not allow county employees to decide if they wanted to join a union was “political.”
Just like everyone else on the council, I am a politician – but the only Democrat. Does that mean that any issue I raise or opinion that I voice with respect to the rest of the council members or the Republican commissioners is, by definition, “political,” and thereby negative?
In addition, while I was well aware that the council has absolutely no authority to pass a resolution that requires the council to take any action, I was not aware that even a non-binding resolution was taboo, even if it related to a fiscal matter like a bargaining agreement between the county and its employees.
I have been witness to some council members disagreeing with the commissioners’ decision to lease county vehicles. If they proposed a resolution that required the county to buy vehicles instead of leasing them, is that “overstepping their bounds” as the fiscal body?
Furthermore, when I pointed out the fact that Commissioner Moore had made recent statements that seemed to indicate he did not view all public employee unions in a negative light, I fail to understand how this constituted “disparagement.”
In the exact same edition of the Tribune, its own reporters highlighted this apparent contradiction. Was that “disparagement,” or a simple statement of the facts?
Finally, if the commissioners are not willing to advocate for the rights of the county employees, who can? I’m not asking for answers to these questions; I don’t expect that the Tribune is capable of doing so. After all, this was an “opinion” piece; not a news item.
That was made clear when the Tribune described my leaving the meeting as if I had not already announced that I needed to do so from the very outset; implying that my exit was due to some pique on my part, and not because I had to participate in another meeting.
In sum, while the Tribune has every right to voice its opinions, I found this piece to be particularly biased and hyperbolic.
Leslie G. Fatum, Kokomo
