Police need to enforce texting law
In recent weeks we have seen an article in one of our local papers titled, “Distracted drivers a common, deadly problem.”
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, our own state of Indiana and other states, and even at the local level recognizes this is a serious issue. The real problem with this is they do nothing to fix it or enforce the laws that are currently on the books.
Gov. Eric Holcomb now wants to introduce a bill banning the use of handheld phones while driving. Good idea once again, but how about enforcing the texting law while driving that is already on the books? How is that working out? Do we need another law that won’t be enforced?
Every day while driving we see people on the phone talking and texting, and every day at least once or twice a person who is on their phone talking, especially texting, veers into my lane where I have to react.
Every law enforcement agency, including right here in Kokomo, need to do their job and enforce the texting law that is already on the books. If they really cracked down and enforced the current texting law in fines we could pay for a few more police officers. But they won’t. I really wonder how many arrests have been made in the last few years.
David Sedam, Kokomo
Stop making false statements on pot
Opponents of marijuana legalization continue to use awful arguments, one being that marijuana sold on the streets today is more potent than previously, and that marijuana is a “gateway drug.’”
First of all, since marijuana is currently illegal in any form in Indiana (much to the glee of the alcohol lobby) then there can of course be no oversight to marijuana sold here illegally.
In Colorado, marijuana must have its potency tested and be so labeled. Buyers of marijuana in that state aren’t surprised by even more dangerous drugs laced with it.
To argue that something shouldn’t be legalized because of the problems arising from it being illegal is frankly absurd.
In regards of the idea that marijuana is supposedly a gateway drug is a misunderstanding that correlation does not imply causation. Heroin users might be more likely to have used marijuana than an average person, but they are also more likely to drink alcohol, smoke cigarettes and probably eat junk food. Do we ban all those things under the “gateway” hypothesis?
We are suffering an opiate crisis in the U.S. and marijuana is a much safer alternative, but legally it is considered more dangerous than opiates. Does that make any sense to anyone?
While the makers of opiate drugs love this, to think that this exists in public policy and is supported by politicians is absurd. We as a nation imprison more of its citizens than any other country and many of them are for either selling or in some cases possession of marijuana. It’s time to end big government when it comes to marijuana prohibition.
Jerome McCollom, Kokomo
