A black history of Kokomo
Veronica Cannon of Kokomo sends this Cheer for the many local residents of color who helped make our city the place it is today, and shares a list of black “firsts” in the City of Firsts that was compiled by her mother, Cora Malone, in February 1988. This is a portion of Miss Cora’s writing:
“Dr. J.W. Ramey: One of our first black doctors who made his first calls riding a bicycle to visit his patients. He also helped to send different ones to college. Dr. Ramey was the first president of the NAACP in Kokomo, which was organized by Mrs. Hazel Dunigan, Goldie Madry and Ernie Willardson. Dr. Ramey’s wife, Cora, along with Mr. George Stone and many others organized a ‘junior’ NAACP in Logansport.
“Mr. Edward Ray: He was the first black to play basketball, run track and participate in other sports at Kokomo High School. He attended DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, and was its first black student to win a university sweater in track and field. He acquired a bachelor’s degree in education from Ball State University and was a charter member of the NAACP where he once served as president. Mr. Ray was the first director of the Carver Community Center and was also the first black interior decorator of many stores in the city. He was a member of Second Baptist Church, where he once served as choir director and treasurer for 20 years. Mr. Ray was also a member of the Keystone Lodge 40, the Carver Center and the Senior Citizens of Kokomo.
“Mr. Leroy Smith: Mr. Smith was the first black to own a milk route and deliver milk door to door every day. He also processed his own milk. He was the father of Yvonne Artis, Bessie Brown, Paul Gloster and Eugene Smith.
“Mrs. Elizabeth Winburn: Mrs. Winburn was the first seamstress for both blacks and whites. She was the grandmother of Alice Turner and Richard and Bobby Newsome.
“Mr. Robertson: The first black tailor. He was the husband of the late Nellie Robertson.
“Dr. Gene Williams: The first black dentist in Howard County. Dr. Simmons became the second black dentist.
“Mr. George Gaskin Jr.: He was the first black firefighter in the city of Kokomo. He was born on Dec. 15, 1938, to Harriett and George Gaskin. He graduated from Kokomo High School in 1956 and later attended Indiana University. He was also the first black Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He was a firefighter from 1962 until his death.
“Mrs. Grace Bagsby: She was the first black police matron and registered nurse.
“Mr. John Bailey: Owner of the first black and integrated tavern.
“Mrs. Pearl McLearn: She was one of the first black women ministers in Kokomo. Her church was located on Elm Street, behind the residence of 1030 N. Bell St. She had some of the greatest revival speakers from all over the state.
“Mr. Andrew Dunigan: Mr. Dunigan was the only black shoemaker in our city who would fix almost any shoe and even make shoes. He was known for never putting tags on shoes because he knew each of his customers personally. He was also one of Kokomo’s bridge pros and he was a great tennis pro.
“Mr. Levi Palmer: The first black hired to help keep the city clean by taking care of all the outhouses in the days before we had indoor plumbing. He was often referred to as the ‘Sanitation Man.’
“Mr. Charlie Hill: Kokomo’s first black race car driver.
“Mr. Bennett Hardy: Kokomo’s first black pilot. He attended Tuskegee University and retired after flying 35 years as lieutenant colonel.
“Mr. Joe Hardy: Kokomo’s first black boxing champion. He was the father of Bennett Hardy.
“Mr. Jackie Orton: The first black photographer for the Kokomo Tribune.
“Mrs. Loraine Pittman and the Emery sisters: Proprietors of the first black car wash in Kokomo.
“Mr. George Tuggle: First black van customizer in the city of Kokomo. He won many trophies all over the state.
“Mr. Harry Gaskin: He was the first black to own a newstand.
“Mr. Gordan Morgan: First black postal carrier.
“Mrs. Esther Black Davidson: She was the first black store clerk to work uptown and she was employed by Gordon’s Drapery Store.
“Mr. Clarence Cross: He was the first black architect in Howard County, and he is responsible for designing a church on North Street.
“Mr. Michael Jessup: He was the first black carpenter and contractor from Kokomo.
“Mr. Clyde Liggin: Mr. Liggin was the first black licensed real estate salesman of Howard County in November 1966. Mr. Liggin was also a consultant, analyst, notary public and appraiser.
“Mr. Richard Bassett: Mr. Bassett was known as the organizer of the first Baptist church for blacks in Howard County. The church was named Free Will Baptist Church, founded in 1887. It was located in the Bassett settlement. The church was later moved to the schoolhouse on Richmond and LaFountaine streets. It was later named Second Baptist Church, which is presently located at 819 Apperson Way North, and Mr. Bassett’s name is on the cornerstone of it. He was elected to the state Legislature in 1892.”
