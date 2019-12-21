Glen Boise of Kokomo sends this Cheer for House Democrats' vote for the impeachment of President Trump:
"Kudos to the House Democrats for voting to impeach President Trump. The man who lost the popular vote in 2016. The man who claims in court that he is literally 'above the law.' The man who clearly broke federal election law by 'asking a favor,' soliciting an in-kind contribution to his reelection campaign from a foreigner, the president of Ukraine.
"It is a brave action that flies in the face of the repeated lies, distortions and fantasies spewed by the far wrong, radical conservatives who control the once great Republican Party.
