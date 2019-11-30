Kyle Hupfer, chairman of the Indiana Republican Party, sends this Cheer for the state’s education reforms:
“The next generation of Hoosiers will lead Indiana into a future of innovation, growth and discovery. But right now, they’re in schools across the state, and it’s critical that these young Hoosiers receive the best education possible.
“That’s why it’s vital that Indiana works to retain and attract great teachers, and make sure we continue to improve policies that provide for a great education.
“And I can tell you and the Hoosiers who visited the Statehouse that our teachers, parents, and students have allies and partners in our state capital. Gov. Eric Holcomb is committed to increasing teacher compensation, and progress is already underway. Earlier this year, he directed the state to pay $150 million in local school pension liability – freeing $150 million in local school budgets across Indiana that’s now available to give our teachers a well-deserved raise.
“It doesn’t stop there. Since 2017, Gov. Holcomb and the Indiana General Assembly have increased education funding by $1.6 billion cumulatively, including by $763 million just this budget cycle. More low-income kids have access to high-quality Pre-K options, computer science will be offered in every K-12 school by 2021, and $19 million has been invested in making Indiana’s schools safer for all.
“But we know that our work isn’t done, and that a great education is what every student deserves. That’s why Hoosier students and teachers will continue to be a top priority – now, and always.”
