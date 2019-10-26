Sue Tickfer of Kokomo sends this Cheer to Kokomo High School's Kiah Parrot and her parents:
"Thanks to the Kokomo Tribune for printing the article and editorial about Kiah Parrot and the scoring error at the Indiana state golf tournament and how she handled it.
"Secondly, thanks to Kiah for being honest and admitting she made an error on her golf card. You will remember that all of your life; you did the right thing!
"Last but not least, thank you to Kiah's parents for teaching her to be an honest person.
"What a great lesson for all of us!"
