Former Lt. Gov. Becky Skillman sends this Cheer for her friend Connie Lawson, who announced her retirement as secretary of state:
Many thanks are in order as my friend Connie Lawson steps down as our Indiana Secretary of State. This was a difficult decision for her. She is the model of devotion to duty.
I have known and worked with Connie since our time as elected county officials in the early '90s — she from Hendricks County, and I served Lawrence County. Both journeys progressed to the Indiana Senate where we served for many years, and then to our time together serving as secretary of state and lieutenant governor, respectively.
From the earliest days of her service, she has strived to excel, display humility and civility, and make Hoosiers proud.
After two terms as a county clerk, she joined us in the Indiana Senate in 1996. She made an immediate contribution to successful initiatives that drove improvement for county government, women’s health, election law and beyond. Always the hard worker, Connie was often the last senator to leave the offices late at night, literally turning out the lights. She earned the respect of her Senate colleagues and was chosen as the first woman to serve as Senate majority floor leader.
As secretary of state, Connie worked closely with all 92 county clerks to administer elections. Always accessible, she offered great communication, support and empathy while improving the process for election administrators because she had walked in their shoes. She understood the key to a successful statewide election is ensuring Indiana has 92 successful county elections.
Indiana’s secretary of state enforces state securities regulation, and Connie has been relentless to go after financial criminals who prey on Hoosiers. She also modernized the state’s business services division by creating INBiz. This one-stop business portal has assisted thousands of small business owners as they register their businesses and navigate state government for the long term.
As Indiana’s longest serving secretary of state, Connie continuously traveled our state until the pandemic interrupted her tradition. She understood and demonstrated that one must know Hoosiers to serve Hoosiers.
My partner in state government, Gov. Mitch Daniels, appointed Connie to fill a vacancy as secretary of state on March 16, 2012, following a period of turmoil and controversy surrounding the previous secretary. Governor Mitch asked if I would administer the oath of office to her. As we gathered in his office with Connie’s husband Jack, her children and grandchildren, I knew she would serve with distinction and make us proud. Indeed, she did.
Job well done, my friend!
