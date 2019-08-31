Cheer: A 'perfect' Saturday evening 1 hr ago Pat Pierson of Kokomo sends this Cheer for the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra: "It was a great Saturday evening, Aug. 17, at Foster Park. "The Kokomo Symphony Orchestra played music of Neil Diamond. Also, the weather was perfect." React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Kokomo Symphony Orchestra Evening Music Pat Pierson Cheer Weather Neil Diamond Kokomo PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTearing down the tower: Dilapidated air traffic control building at Grissom set to be demolishedAppeals court: Facebook posts harassing Kokomo officer are not free speechTwo killed inside Miami Correctional FacilityTaking the cake: 17-year-old Howard County girl named cake decorating champion at state fairReport says Kokomo one of least congested US citiesKokomo man arrested on rape, incest chargesWorkers rally to stop closure of Schneider ElectricMan arrested in shooting incident12-year-old makes threats at schoolHow will Championship Park affect Kokomo's youth baseball, softball? Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Entertainment NOW
