Michael Amatuzzo of Kokomo sends this Cheer for Kokomo's Pregnancy Resource Center:
"I have written much about human abortion, but what about these women who are considering murdering their child? We have a wonderful resource right here in Kokomo, the Pregnancy Resource Center. If you live in this area, or know someone who is considering abortion, Carol Snyder and her capable staff can help you, no one has to murder their child; they have all the resources available to care for you and your baby.
"For those of us who live in this area and stand for life, whether you be an individual, business, or church, you should consider partnering with this ministry, there are many ways you can do that. This is a very practical way that you can help save our most vulnerable and innocent citizens.
"So, if you need help or more information, don't hesitate to contact them at The Pregnancy Resource Center, 202 1/2 E. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, IN 46902."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.