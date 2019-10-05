Mike Laughner of the Wildcat Guardians sends this Cheer for cleanup volunteers on behalf of the organization:
"The Wildcat Guardians want to thank the many members of our local community for their work and support of the clean up that took place on Saturday, Sept. 21. There were 37 students and 17 adults who worked in Wildcat Creek and the creek watershed to remove trash and refuge. Volunteers from GM, students from Kokomo High School's environmental science class, a group of young men from St. Joan of Arc, and students from Eastern High School did the wet and dirty work necessary to make it a successful cleanup. Greatly appreciated were donations from Big Ben Coffee, Dan's Variety Bakery, and Little Caesars Pizza.
"If you drove by the old steel mill public access site just south of the Markland Avenue roundabout, you would have noticed the large pile of trash collected.
"The Guardians wish events like this weren't necessary, except the community still has too many citizens who refuse to take responsibility for their own personal trash."
