We here at the Kokomo Tribune send this Cheer to those who responded when we needed them most, after the early morning fire Jan. 5 that struck our more than 100 year old building:
Thank you, Kokomo Fire Department for the swift response. Thank you, Emergency Management Agency. And thank you, Mayor Tyler Moore, for checking in on us.
Thank you, Tom Balmer of J&J Electric, Jim Trine of Hearn Construction, and Quality Plumbing for your assistance.
