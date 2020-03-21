Rob Hoshaw, Acacia Academy's head of school, sends this Cheer to the community for supporting its Art in Bloom celebration:
"I hope you like good stories, because we have a good one to tell …
"Once upon a time (captivating introduction),
"Noble members of our community (protagonists) accepted an invitation to an event known as Art in Bloom to celebrate the cultivation of character, faith, and knowledge by means of an excellent classical education at Acacia Academy. Little did we know, the smallest of uninvited guests (antagonist) was invading our town and attempting to steal our good fortune (conflict). Like an invisible serpent evading capture (simile), a viral agent by the code name of COVID-19 silently slithered suffering (alliteration) into our lives. As the threat was detected and the alarms sounded, even the state governor joined the fight and banned gatherings such as ours. The event was doomed.
"Then like a rising sun after a night of storms, a ray of hope broke through the dark of despair and inspired creativity, flexibility, determination, and transformation. An epic virus that has the power to impact our physical bodies could not break our spirits filled with grace, truth, and love. And so a gathering under one roof became a virtual auction and a gathering of unified spirits around the county … and the country. (Please see Acacia’s Facebook posts for event highlights and videos.)
"Because our community chose to deal with adversity in a noble way, the Art in Bloom event was a 'masterpiece' and a great success (resolution). Our goal of $75,000 was surpassed. When auction items, donations, and ticket sales were added together, more than $82,000 was given to help educate the children of our community! (happy ending) The meals that were prepared for Saturday night were repurposed and donated to Kokomo Urban Outreach (plot twist). This gift was greatly appreciated as KUO is facing significant challenges due to the virus-based school closings.
"Our sponsors deserve tremendous gratitude and support. They believe in our community and demonstrate their kindness in generous and tangible ways. Thanks to …
"J Edwards Gourmet, Hearn Dentistry, Healthy Horizons, The Hardie Group, Team Rehab, Creative Financial Designs, Kokomo Foot and Ankle, Dr. Jones of Caron and Jones Dental Care, First Congregational Church, James and Robin Miller, David and Pam Isaac, Dr. Willis and Karen Peelle, David and Sara Sullivan, Davis Allstate, Gorman and Bunch Orthodontics, Martin Brothers, Community First Bank, First Farmers Bank and Trust, Trent Family Auto, Hayes Advisory Group, The Wyman Group, Eriks Chevrolet, Kokomo Eye Physicians, Jarrell Dental, and Fired Arts.
"In God we trust!"
