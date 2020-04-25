Lenore Kane of Kokomo sends this Cheer for environmental protections:
"Earth Day, April 22, is a day the Kokomo Area Creation Care affiliate celebrates and urges all Howard County citizens to do your part to protect the environment, even during this 'sheltering in place' time.
"In your homes, fill your glass with the water from your faucet. Who needs to drink it from plastic bottles? Use your own dishes, not paper or plastic plates, knives, forks, or spoons. You have time to wash them now. Stop using the many items you throw away after one use. I need to remind myself of this each time I reach for a paper towel or a paper napkin. Don’t waste the earth’s resources. We can plant soon – consider choosing what’s native to Indiana and what feeds birds, butterflies, and bees as well as ourselves.
"Furthermore, we citizens can talk to and write to our city administrators, and our state and federal legislators to do what we as individuals can’t do: enforce the laws to stop Haynes International from polluting the air and water in Howard County, provide the services needed to keep storm water separated from waste water, stop logging in old growth forests, protect the wetlands, and enforce good practices to prevent erosion of farmland.
"Indiana can be a leader in environmental action. Fifty years ago, Earth Day was founded as a day of education about environmental issues. That same year the EPA was established by President Nixon, and Indiana’s legislator, William Ruckelshaus, was named its first director. Today, we, as Hoosier citizens, can use this time of crisis to find ways to be take care of the environment and request that our leaders do the same."
