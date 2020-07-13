Acting to protect against COVID
Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (better known as CMS), sends this Cheer for federal long-term care facility standards:
Nursing homes have become ground zero in the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, with outbreaks causing high rates of illness and death among vulnerable residents living together in close quarters.
That’s why the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has taken a series of aggressive actions over the last several months to protect nursing home residents against the spread of this new coronavirus.
Beginning in May, CMS required nursing homes that participate in Medicare and Medicaid to inform residents, their families, and their representatives within 12 hours of when a single confirmed COVID-19 case is reported, or when three or more residents or staffers develop respiratory symptoms within 72 hours of each other.
Residents, families, and their representatives also must be given weekly updates or be told by the end of the next day each time a subsequent COVID-19 case is confirmed and/or three or more residents or staffers develop respiratory symptoms within 72 hours of each other.
Nursing homes also must include information about what actions they’re taking to prevent or reduce the risk of transmission, and inform residents and their families about how those actions will change normal operations in the nursing home.
But we didn’t stop there. We also developed a system so the public could quickly and easily access data reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the prevalence of COVID-19 at every CMS-certified nursing home in the country. This information is now publicly available in a searchable database that allows people to look up individual nursing homes and see how many COVID-19 cases and deaths, among both residents and staffers, have been reported there. This new system of national reporting for nursing homes is unprecedented.
Our guidelines recommend that visitation be allowed in Phase 3 with screening and additional precautions, including social distancing and hand hygiene (e.g., use of alcohol-based hand rub upon entry). We also recommend that all visitors wear a cloth face covering or facemask for the duration of their visit.
Be assured that CMS will use every tool at its disposal to protect the health and safety of America’s nursing home residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.