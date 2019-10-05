Dave Broman, executive director of the Howard County Historical Society, sends this Cheer for autumn:
"Museum Day on Sept. 21 was a great success at the Seiberling and kicked off a busy autumn season for the historical society. Here are a few things to add to your calendar:
"Oct. 10 - Volunteer information and recruiting open house.
"Oct. 17 - Annual meeting and program.
"Oct. 25 - From Dark Pages.
"Oct. 26 - From Dark Pages.
"Nov. 16 - Museum closes for decorating.
"Nov. 30 - Museum reopens for the holidays.
"I hope we'll see you at one of the events, and I invite you to visit and tour the new exhibit, the 'Curator's Cabinet of Curiosities.' Between the Curiosities and the Dark Pages tours, October will be 'creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky, altogether ooky', (borrowed from 'The Addams Family' TV show)."
