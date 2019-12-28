Karen Altergott Roberts of Kokomo sends this Cheer for the message of the Christmas holiday:
"My religious education began early. My first memory started with a children’s moment at church one Christmas Eve. At the young age I was, I knew little of theology or denomination, or even the difference between one major faith and another. But that Christmas I learned from my pastor, in a little town in Wisconsin, that God loves everyone. God loves all the children of the world, and even all the adults. God loves everyone.
"This profound and simple message was clear and true. One Christmas, I was introduced to that God. I may have wandered from faith from time to time, but that God has never left me.
"As we live into a new Christmas, and then a new decade, I have to ask, do pastors still teach this message? Do parents of little children live this out and teach it? Or is another kind of message being given to our children, day in and day out? Do our children believe that God loves everyone? Or are they being taught something else?
"It seems some other idea has grasped the people in power around the world. Does God love the children of the world today? If so, are people of faith showing that they follow this God by treating the children, and even the adults, as if they were persons of worth to the God of us all? Are we acting as if every child for sure, and every adult as well, is actually loved by the God we worship?
"One Christmas, I was taught about the love of God. May we each understand truly the message God intended when God sent a miracle into the world, to bring light, to teach love, and to guide us to live as God’s people. May your faith give you, in this new century of promise and hope, the lesson that we are to love God, and love our neighbor as ourselves. God loves all the children of the world.
"May the holy day you celebrate during this season bring you closer to God and to the well-taught lesson that God is love."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.