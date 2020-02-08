Michael Spear of Kokomo sends this Cheer for the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, as well as its staff and board members, past and present:
"Admittedly, this is my personal opinion, but it's my firm belief that Kokomo and Howard County have one of the finest libraries, staff, operations, etc., that I have ever experienced!
"An organization is only as good as its assets, which include but are not limited to its staff, operation of its day-to-day functions, its reputation and how the staff and volunteers do their work and treat their customers.
"During my lifetime I have had the opportunity to visit many different libraries in this country and others, and I want to extend my compliments to the director, Faith Brautigam; the head of genealogy, Amy Russell; and Justin Finch. who has for some time handled the library's technology responsibilities.
"I also want to say thank-you to the current and past boards of directors of the library for their foresight in expanding the physical operations of the library and its technology capacity.
"When the expansion of the library was proposed and was being discussed, I have to admit, I had my doubts. But I was wrong. It has been a wonderful addition to our community and its citizens!
"So I want to send Charles Joray a special thanks for his vision for all the people of our community, because he was the one driving the project. Thank you, Charles!
"Keep on treating everyone who use the library as special as you have for many years, and keep expanding its capacity to improve its usefulness to our community!
"Thank you to all who work every day to make our library one of our community's greatest assets!"
