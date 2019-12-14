Lisa Fipps, director of marketing and community engagement at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, sends this Cheer to the community on behalf of the organization:
"The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library hosted another successful Rudolph Family Fun 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Dec. 7.
"Thank to our sponsors, including Horizon Bank, the Friends of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Community Howard Regional Health, Gold Medal Awards, and Expressions Design Co., we’re able to keep the prices down to make the event possible for families on a budget. The sponsorships also allow us to offer reindeer games, medals, trophies, door prizes, dog treats and toys, and a costume contest.
"We thank the City of Kokomo Traffic Commission and Engineering Department for approving the route and ensuring it was ready for the race.
"A big thank-you goes to the Howard County Emergency Management Agency and City of Kokomo Street Department for blocking the roads and directing traffic to keep everyone safe.
"We’d be remiss if we didn’t thank our employees who work for months – and early hours on a cold morning – to put on the race.
"Last, but certainly not least, we thank all the participants, who come not only from Kokomo and Howard County, but also Peru, Tipton, Indianapolis, and beyond.
"We appreciate partnering with and serving all of you."
