Debbi Springer of the Kokomo Rescue Mission sends this reminder to apply next week for the Red Ribbon Christmas outreach:
“Christmas will soon be here! The Kokomo Rescue Mission doesn’t want any single individual or family to miss the opportunity to be a recipient of our Red Ribbon Christmas Outreach.
“There are only two days left to apply for this program.
“Mission staff and volunteers will be taking applications at the Mission office, 321 W. Mulberry St., on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 6 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“To apply, applicants must provide proof of household income, and all of the following information: a current government photo ID for the person applying, original Social Security card for everyone over the age of 1 year old (government-issued birth certificate for infants only – under 1 year old) and birthdate for everyone in household (birth certificate is preferred or an official document with printed birth date, including year).
“Last two days to register in Howard County:
“Kokomo Rescue Mission office (321 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo):
“• Wednesday, Dec. 4 – 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
“• Friday, Dec. 6 – 2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
“Call the Kokomo Rescue Mission at 765-456-3838 for more information or visit our website: www.kokomorescuemission.org.”
